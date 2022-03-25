On the Bright Side: 'Octet Challenge' expands into spring

Otsego Outdoors is expanding its "Octet Challenge" series to include a spring event.
Otsego Outdoors, a collaborative effort of Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust and the Otsego County Conservation Association, "connects people with year-round opportunities to enjoy the outdoors throughout Otsego County," a media release from the organization said.
“This challenge encourages all of us to embrace all that an Otsego County spring has to offer. Along with snow, rain, sun and mud, there will be spring peepers, wildflowers and new growth,” said Peg Odell, program and communications manager at Otsego 2000.
For the Spring Octet, participants can choose from trails at state parks (Glimmerglass, Gilbert Lake), state forests (Texas Schoolhouse, Basswood Pond), Otsego Land Trust properties (Lordsland Preserve and Fetterley Forest), Wilber Park in Oneonta, county forests (Forest of a Dozen Dads and Van Cleft Trail) and private property open to the public (Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, SUNY Oneonta College Camp, Clark Tower Trails). There are also paddling options and a bike route from Oneonta to Otego and back.
By completing eight activities between March 20 and June 20, people can earn a free embroidered Spring Octet patch and be listed on the online Otsego Outdoors Challenge roster, the release said.
"The new Blue Trail at Lordsland Preserve is a great place to explore in the spring, "said Alison Lord, an Otsego Land Trust board member. "It starts at Doc Ahlers Road and winds through the old orchard to the east side of the beaver pond. You can feel spring happening all around you on this walk with budding trees and nesting birds everywhere." At Lordsland, which is in Roseboom, new trail kiosks were installed and the Blue (East) Trail was blazed using funds raised by Henry Horvath for Otsego Outdoors. A ceremony to open the new trail is scheduled for April 24.
Destinations new to the Octet Challenge are the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary overlooking Oneonta, and SUNY Oneonta’s College Camp. Otsego Outdoors also is promoting volunteer opportunities and events by the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Otsego Land Trust as well as I Love My Park Day on May 7, the Rotary District 7170 Susquehanna River Paddle in May, and the Butternut Valley Alliance’s "On the Trail of Art" in Basswood Pond State Forest on June 11 and12. People have the option of attending an outdoor event or a trail work day as one of their Octet activities, the release said.
“Whether it’s taking a walk by yourself or with a group, helping to clear a trail or remove invasive species, there are many ways to enjoy the outdoors,” said Jeff O’Handley, OCCA’s program director. “We are thrilled with the number of people who have participated in past Octet Challenges and look forward to seeing this program grow.”
To participate in the Spring Octet, go to www.otsegooutdoors.org for information on the featured trails and an activity log form. The website also lists upcoming trail work days and outdoor events. Anyone with questions about the program or suggestions for activities to include in future challenges can call 607-547-8881 or email outdoors@otsego2000.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.