An Oneonta resident spent a month in New Orleans helping the Red Cross set up temporary shelters after Hurricane Ida hit the city Aug. 29 as part of his service through AmeriCorps.
Zachary King, a 2013 Oneonta High School and 2020 SUNY Oneonta graduate, said he joined AmeriCorps in August and went to Vicksburg, Mississippi, for training. King, a former Oneonta firefighter, said he trained to be a forestry firefighter. He was sent to Mammoth Cave National Park to help build trails at the park, but as soon as this group got there, they received a call to go to New Orleans to help with the recovery effort after Hurricane Ida hit, he said.
King said when he got to New Orleans, he was sent to help the Red Cross set up temporary shelters in gymnasiums and community centers. He said his group helped set up three shelters that held between 60 and 100 people each. That entailed setting up the cots, serving three meals a day and helping check people in and out of the shelters, he said. In addition to helping the Red Cross, the group worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He said that while the city wasn't hit as hard as it could have been, rural areas were devastated.
“Some days we were sent to the more rural parts of Louisiana,” King said. “Some of those people said they won't get their power back until Christmas. Trees and power lines were down everywhere. They got hit hard.”
Once he was finished helping in New Orleans, his group was sent back to Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky where they are fixing trails, he said. He said they will be there until the end of October and then he will return to Vicksburg for a week before he is sent to his next project. He said AmeriCorps works with Habitat for Humanity building homes or he could be sent to help out at another natural disaster.
“There are a wide variety of places I could go and help," he said. "It's a very rewarding experience. I'm glad I'm here."
King said he became aware of the organization from fellow OHS graduate and friend Hannah Baskin, who was a member of AmeriCorps.
“She was sharing posts on socials and stuff and showing what she was doing,” King said. “I thought it was awesome, and decided to apply.”
According to the AmeriCorps website, AmeriCorps enrolls more than 270,000 individuals to serve organizations that are making a difference in communities across America. The website said AmeriCorps' volunteers have contributed 1.6 billion hours of service in 40,000 communities across the country.
King said he was a member of Oneonta High School's 2012 state championship baseball team under Coach Joe Hughes, and he credited Hughes for his service to the community.
“Coach Hughes emphasized that we should be good people on and off the field, that’s something that always has stuck with me,” King said. “Being the best version of yourself everyday. I was a knucklehead when I was growing up, but Coach Hughes’ words are still with me and I still try to get better every day.”
King said he also thanks his parents and grandparents for sticking by him until he matured.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
