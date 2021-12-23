On the Bright Side: Oneonta comes together to serve Christmas dinner

The Friends of Christmas will hold its 34th annual Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 25, at the Lord's Table in Oneonta.
Kendra Beijen, who is the director of Saturday's Bread at the First Methodist Church, took over the coordination of the Christmas Dinner this year. The dinner is being prepared at the First Methodist Church, St. Mary's Roman Catholic Parish Center and the Lord's Table in Oneonta and will be delivered by volunteers Saturday or picked up at the site. In addition to the three locations, "Mike at Fox Hospital is cooking and slicing 10 turkeys for us," she said.
Guests of the dinner will receive, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, fresh apple, roll, pie and milk, Beijen said. "Stewart's is donating the milk — % or chocolate," she said. Annutto's Farm Stand donated apples and Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q is letting the group borrow Cambros to keep the food hot while it's being delivered, she said.
Volunteers started preparing the dinner Thursday, by cooking turkeys at all three kitchens. At the First United Methodist volunteers were also washing apples. At St. Mary's, volunteers were also making gravy, and at the Lord's Table, volunteers were cutting up celery and onions for the stuffing, which will be cooked at all three churches Friday. She said Mary Southern baked all of the pies that were donated by Oneonta High School Band members Anya and Sasha Sloth and others. She said volunteers are community members and not necessarily members of the three churches that sponsor the dinner.
"All churches in the area are aware of the dinners," Mary Ann Hartmann said. "Information is shared with all of the congregations."
Beijen said she is not a member of the First United Methodist Church but started volunteering at the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners after her family moved to North Carolina and she was alone for a holiday. She is a private duty nurse and told the family of the person she cares for she was "committed to volunteering for the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and they're wonderful about letting me do this."
She said volunteers will arrive at the Lord's Table at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to ensure the food is heated prior to delivery.
"I love the beginning of the day when all of the volunteers arrive," Beijen said. "We have a family from Richfield Springs and a couple from Stamford who come every year. It's great to catch up with everyone."
Hartmann said the Friends of Christmas Dinner began in 1987 and was organized by herself, Jean London and Peg Cauley. She said they asked parishioners to make a pot-luck meal and invited the community to come to the dinner. She said 35 guests attended the first year, and "we had so many leftovers." While they were cleaning up, they got a call from the Salvation Army captain asking if they had any leftover food, she said. They packaged up the leftovers and took them to the captain, who took it to a person who had no food at home, she said.
Hartmann said they started the Christmas dinner after several successful years of the Thanksgiving dinner. St. Mary's took over the Thanksgiving dinner after Rose Oliver closed her restaurant on Market Street, she said. Oliver provided a Thanksgiving dinner to the people who worked on the railroads and the dinner grew from there she said.
Beijen said they plan to serve 450 dinners Saturday.
"Oneonta is one of the few places someone can get something to eat seven days a week even on holidays," Beijen said.
The dinner will be take-out or delivery, but there will be some available for walk-in clients Beijen said. "Walk-ins will have to wait for all of the take-outs to be picked up first before they will be served," she said.
