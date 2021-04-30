Dozens of Oneonta West End-ers came together Friday, April 30, to bid farewell to one of the most beloved fixtures of their community.
Dozens of residences were decked out with hand-lettered posters, balloons, banners and flowers wishing longtime mail carrier Mary Brower well in her retirement.
“I don’t think there’s a person she doesn’t know,” said Jodie Gerowe, who collected her last batch of mail from Brower in person.
Gerowe and her husband, Fred, flew red, white and blue balloons in front of their Madison Avenue home Friday in Brower’s honor.
“She’s going to be missed in this neighborhood,” Fred said. “Whoever takes over this route is going to have some big shoes to fill.”
Brower said she has delivered mail to the city’s western border for seven years, walking at least 10 miles a day along her route, which spans roughly between the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and Elmwood Residence.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays Brower from the swift completion of her appointed rounds, as the old saying goes, but a good gust of wind Friday carried off a bundle of balloons gifted to her by Chestnut Park residents and staff.
“They’re all just the nicest people,” Brower said. “I told them I’ll come by every week and I’ll actually have time to visit with them.”
Jodie Gerowe praised Brower for her indelible memory.
“Mary knows the name of everyone on her route, their kids, their grandkids and their pets,” she said. “If she knows you’re waiting for a package, she’ll come running to give it to you.”
The Gerowes said they would never forget when their grandson, Connor, was born premature six years ago, weighing only a pound and a half.
“When we told Mary, she went right home and started up a prayer chain,” Jodie said. “Our grandson is a happy, healthy kid now, so her prayers worked.”
Erica LaBuz, another Madison Avenue resident, commended Brower for personable nature.
“She’s just so kind and fun to chat with,” LaBuz said. “She always makes time for everyone. She has a big route, so she could say ‘No, I’m busy,’ but she never does.”
LaBuz said it was comforting to see Brower’s mail truck parked at the corner of Jefferson Avenue in the early afternoon and an extra joy when she saw Brower while out for a walk early in the morning or past dusk in the winter, when she would wear her signature headlamp.
Brower always handled everyone’s packages with care, LaBuz said, protecting them from the elements and hiding from plain view the ones she thought might be important.
Before coming to Oneonta full-time, Brower said, she worked for 16 years as a carrier part time out of Deposit, but also delivered mail to neighborhoods in Hancock, Sidney and Bainbridge, as the job required and her schedule allowed.
In retirement, Brower said, she’s looking forward to devoting more time to her varied personal interests, including learning Spanish, sign language, playing music and ministry.
“I think I’m going to spend my first month or two writing everyone thank you notes,” Brower said. “I’m still catching up on the ones from Christmas.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
