On the Bright Side: Rockefeller tree returns to area as lumber for Habitat home

Part of the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has returned to Oneonta and will be used as part of a Habitat for Humanity home.
After the tree was taken down, Rockefeller Center owner Tishman Speyer paid to have lumber cut from the tree and then donated the lumber to Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity Otsego County Board of Directors Chair Bruce Dowie said. According to the Habitat for Humanity website, Speyer has been donating lumber to the organization since 2007.
"The lumber from the tree is not graded lumber and can't be used for support in the structure," Dowie said. "It can be used for non structural things."
The organization received 28 boards and picked them up in Poughkeepsie, Dowie said. He took the 2x6 boards to Wightman Lumber in Portlandville to see what they suggested the wood could be used for and they suggested window sills or wainscoting. Habitat for Humanity Otsego County President Jerry Blechman pointed to a kitchen/dining area wall in one of the two houses being built as one of the places he could see wainscoting being installed. Each board is stamped with an image of the Rockefeller Center building, the words Christmas tree and 2020.
The 2020 tree was donated by Susan and Allan “Daddy Al” Dick, proprietors of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta’s West End, and their daughter, Paula. The tree originally stood along state Route 23, about "a mile away as the crow flies," Dowie said. Habitat for Humanity's buildings are on McFarland Road in Oneonta. Dowie said a board member donated 18 acres and there will eventually be nine houses built along the road. There are four houses there. Two are occupied and two are being worked on by volunteers and the future homeowners, he said.
Future homeowners have to put 500 hours of "sweat equity" into their home and go through an application process, Dowie said.
"It isn't easy and it isn't quick," Blechman said. "From the time a family applies and moves into their house, it's two years."
Volunteers with the Otsego Habitat are mostly retirees and "are here to give back to the community," Dowie said. "It's a great way to do that."
Blechman said the group is looking for a partner family to start next year's house. Each house is between two and four bedrooms, depending on what the family needs, Dowie said. Each house is built on a full basement, giving the family more space to use.
Dowie said the homes being built are all heated by energy-efficient heat pumps. He said the first house built using the heat pump cost $80 per month for heat, hot water and electricity. Because of increased lumber costs, two houses were built with insulated concrete forms, which are also energy efficient, he said.
"It's about the best deal a low-income family could have," Blechman said.
Dowie and Blechman said the first thing their wives asked was if the owl was coming back with the lumber.
Last year, a female saw-whet owl was found amongst the branches by a worker as the tree was being transported to New York City. The owl, later named Rocky, was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties for care, and was released back into the wild in an undisclosed location Nov. 25, 2020.
The tree was decorated with about five miles of string lights containing 50,000 multi-color LED bulbs, and topped with a 900-pound, three-dimensional star more than nine feet in diameter and encrusted with three million Swarovski crystals.
While this isn't the first tree from Oneonta to grace Rockefeller Center, it is the first time the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has received lumber from the Rockefeller tree. Lumber from the 2016 tree went to the Newburgh Habitat for Humanity affiliate, the Habitat website said.
For more information about how to apply or volunteer, visit HabitatOtsego.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.