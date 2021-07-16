Students in Schenevus Central School’s summer enrichment program welcomed the newest “Draper Dragon” to the pack this week: a 3-month-old therapy dog-in-training named Billy.
Billy, a goldendoodle, is “off to a good start” in his training, according to his owner, town of Maryland resident Jeanne Zachos.
Zachos, who taught high school English for 40 years, most recently at Cobleskill-Richmondville, raised her two sons in Schenevus and maintains a home just a few miles up the road from the school.
Three years ago, Zachos said, she adopted Sadie, Billy’s “big sister” goldendoodle and therapy dog mentor.
“Students at Schenevus acclimated her to being with kids,” she said. “They were her teachers.”
“I was so excited that Schenevus had its own therapy dog,” district Superintendent Theresa Carlin said. “I’ve seen kids light up when Sadie walks in the room. I love watching how they respond when the dogs are around.”
Zachos brings both dogs to the school a few times a week to visit students in the summer enrichment program, a voluntary gap-closing program made possible for the first time this year through federal stimulus funding, according to Carlin.
“Sadie does downward dog every morning when she gets up,” Zachos said, greeting Allyson Hares’ yoga and mindfulness class Thursday, July 15.
“Billy, don’t eat crayons!’ Zachos warned, instructing the students in the command, “leave it!”
“That will translate someday into when we’re walking down the halls of Bassett and somebody drops a pill,” she said. “You guys have to teach Billy the way you taught Sadie.”
Until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Zachos said, she and Sadie, who is certified with Therapy Dogs International, were fixtures at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
In April, Sadie fell ill with serious kidney problems and was hospitalized for six days, Zachos said. She was given daily intravenous fluids and medications and put on a renal support diet.
Schenevus first-grade teacher Marie McCrea and her class founded Sadie’s Wishing Well, raising more than $750 to help cover the medical expenses of their beloved unofficial mascot.
“It meant the world to us,” Zachos said. “It takes a whole school to make a therapy dog.”
Though covered by the district’s insurance plan, the Schenevus therapy dog program is not funded through the school or the state, according to Carlin.
“They’re our dogs, as far as I’m concerned,” Carlin said. “But we can’t take any credit for it. This is all Jeanne.”
“Once I retired, I wanted to get back into schools,” Zachos said. “This way, I get all the fun and none of the work: no grading, no attendance and especially no faculty meetings. Just me and my dogs.”
Zachos said she is self-publishing a book this fall detailing Sadie’s friendships and adventures. “Sadie’s Starfish” will be available in digital and paperback formats.
For more information, contact sadieloveskids@gmail.com.
