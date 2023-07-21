The Cullman Child Development Center of Sidney is bringing kids farms and flatbeds.
The Cullman Summer Series, in its third year, will again present Dairy Day from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Keith Clark Park, and Big Rig Day, Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Cullman Center. Previously this summer, the group hosted “The Buzz About Honeybees.”
All offerings, organizers said, promote hands-on, no-cost fun for area kids and families.
“It’s a unique thing, because it’s fun, educational, free events for kids and that’s a hard thing to find, particularly around here, but really anywhere,” Amy Williams, Cullman Center director, said. “It’s somewhere you can go where kids are going to get their interest sparked and learn something and it’s not going to cost you anything, so that’s a really great thing for the community and that’s why it’s continued to grow and will continue to be a great thing.”
“It’s just an opportunity for the community to come together and engage and be exposed to new learning,” Cullman board member Dr. William Roche said. “When I joined the board, it was really about, ‘How can we create opportunities outside of the classroom so families can engage in the community?’ Farming is a community, and the events we put together allow children to engage with their peers as well as farmers and it’s through play and hands-on activity. And free community events are hard to come by.”
Events, organizers said, have expanded to accommodate more.
“We went with three (events) this year and kind of expanded them, so we increased the time and made them all longer and added more stations,” Williams said. “We settled on which three, in our minds, were the best and thought, rather than add a fourth, we’ll just really expand them to make them that much better.
“Last year, Bee Day had like 15 stations and this year we had 25, so we’re trying to add more stuff for different people,” she continued. “For Dairy Day, we’ve added a milking demonstration. Last year, we had cows, but this year, at a set time, you can go and watch them being milked. We’ve got more Dairy Day activities, more educational stuff on the breeds of cows and tons of giveaways; we’ve got yogurt, milk and ice cream and lots of really good stuff. And Big Rig we’ve done for more years than just the three, so that one is really set and it’s just such a fun day. It’s so neat to see all the different kinds of (vehicles and equipment) and, this year, we’re working on figuring out a way to do some stuff from the (Sidney Municipal) Airport to partner with the airport and add even more kinds of vehicles.”
“We’ve increased (each event) this year to an extra hour, simply because we had so much demand,” Roche said. “Families were coming in in the last hour, so we said, ‘Let’s advance this a little bit.’ We have 24 farm-focused stations (at Dairy Day) this year, and they provide opportunities for the kids’ curiosity to run its course.
“I’ve always believed curiosity is the fundamental cog in the wheel to new learning,” he continued. “If you can exploit a child’s curiosity, you’re going to open up a lot of doors, so Cullman has really taken the summer series from what’s around us … to be able to say to a child, ‘Why don’t we understand this a little bit better, because it surrounds us each and every day?’”
Organizers said attendee demographics have grown with the series.
“When we finished with Bee Day (earlier this year), we got so much positive feedback,” Roche said. “We pulled from Kingston, Binghamton, Oxford, Cooperstown and three of our people were from New Jersey that actually did learning stations and wrote me on Facebook and said, ‘We want to join you.’”
“It’s really not (just Sidney-area attendees),” Williams said. “For Bee Day, it was interesting, because people really traveled that had an interest in bees. And it was not just kids, but adults; the longer it’s gone on, the more it’s drawing in interested adults. If we can do it so well for kids that the adults want to come learn, that’s ideal.
“People are really enjoying it and will reach out afterward to say, ‘Wow, what a fun time,’” she continued. “And it’s just nice to be able to go to a thing with kids and not have to budget out just three activities; whatever they want to do, they can just do.”
Roche said he hopes the series’ impact is long lasting.
“If you can get the conversation to the dinner table, you’ve done your job,” he said. “Our job is for the kid to go home and talk about some aspect or something positive that came out of Dairy Day. A major part of parenting is to provide the opportunities, and that’s what Cullman is doing here. So, let’s talk to the beekeepers and the truck drivers and the farmers … and let’s have some fun.”
For more information or a complete Dairy Day or Big Rig Day schedule, find “Cullman Summer Series” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.