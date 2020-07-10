On the Bright Side: SUNY Cobleskill alumna named runner-up Miss Agriculture USA

SUNY Cobleskill alumna Amber Paquette was named runner-up queen in the 2020 Miss Agriculture USA competition last month in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
The competition is run by a national nonprofit organization dedicated to “building confidence, promoting self-esteem, developing public speaking skills, shaping strong leaders, networking and forming lasting friendships, according to its mission statement.
“I got to meet a lot of girls nationwide who are interested in ag,” Paquette said. “The competition was for all ages, so there were babies and there were grandmothers.”
Paquette said her placement in the competition was determined by her performance in interviews, delivering a memorized speech, producing a photogenic essay and a formalwear presentation. The top five contenders are invited to compete at the national competition in Ohio.
As an “ag-vocate for agriculture,” Paquette said she is scheduled to make appearances at an upcoming blueberry festival and other similar events. She and her fellow queens plan to develop an educational video series and possible podcast.
Paquette said she competed last year, but didn’t place as well.
“Knowing more about the competition and what to expect was helpful,” she said. “I’m definitely not a pageant girl.”
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, competition organizers made the decision to hold the event as scheduled, Paquette said.
“Some queens backed out, but it was up to you,” she said. “No one would question you if you didn’t go.”
Under the adapted competition guidelines, contestants were required to wear masks and were only permitted to bring one guest, Paquette said.
“There was hand sanitizer everywhere,” she said with a laugh. “It all worked out well though.”
Paquette graduated in May, a year earlier than expected, with a degree in agricultural business management from SUNY Cobleskill.
“We are so proud of Amber, who has found her voice in the last few years,” said Dr. Sophie Ano, Paquette’s professor, advisor and internship supervisor. “It has been a pleasure to have her in our program. Amber always has a smile on her face, and the agricultural world will be well represented by such positivity.”
“We are confident that she will continue to be an effective advocate in celebrating the diversity of this critical industry,” said SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio. “She will make a difference through both her messages and actions.”
A New Hampshire native, Paquette said “the farming here is so much different than at home. New Hampshire has maybe four dairy farms total.”
“I’m a dairy girl,” she continued. “Having the cows everywhere was fine with me.”
Paquette said she grew up on her grandparents’ farm in Mont Vernon, a town in central New Hampshire. There she helped milk and feed their dairy goats, many of which she showed throughout her decade-long 4-H career.
At 12 years old, Paquette switched to dairy cows, helping out on her uncle’s farm and raising her own head in her garage.
Between working to pay for hay and feed and showing her cows at hundreds of fairs throughout her teen years, Paquette said “learning how to raise a dairy cow on my own was a little difficult.”
Paquette said she hopes to one day be a teacher, but for now is content working as a sales rep for Lee Publications in Canajoharie.
“Because of her positive outlook and energy, Amber will be an outstanding ambassador for American agriculture and SUNY Cobleskill,” said agricultural business professor Dr. Jason Evans. “We are excited about what her professional future holds.”
To book an appearance, contact MissAgricultureUSA@gmail.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
