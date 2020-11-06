For five SUNY Oneonta students, what started as an assignment for a communications class quickly turned into a project with a broader mission: to give back to a community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Students Who Stole Christmas… and then gave back” is an online fundraising effort by students Hollyann Preisle, Kristen Collins, Marissa Gorman, Hallie Roche and Marina March, third-year communications majors who said they will use the funds to donate holiday gifts to charities in the Oneonta area.
“Although us five individuals cannot change any financial struggles that may be occurring, we can change the experiences lost for local children and try to give back to them and their parents as much as possible,” the students wrote in their GoFundMe page. “Our end goal is to help struggling charities and families in Oneonta while also improving the relationship between the townspeople and college students.”
All five agreed that Oneonta has become their second home.
“For the past three years, I have had so many opportunities that have helped me today,” said Gorman, a 21-year-old from Lake Katrine.
“Oneonta is a special place for me — this is the place that I really was able to grow into the person I am,” said Roche, a 20-year-old from Patchogue.
The students thanked Dr. Jacqueline Bishop, who teaches communications studies at SUNY Oneonta, “for this opportunity to give back to the community and her constant support.”
“The brainstorming process was almost natural because all of our heads were in the space,” said Preisle, a 20-year-old Amityville native who recently moved to Cooperstown. “As a new resident of Otsego County, I am extremely excited to be in front of such a cause as I learn to make it my home.”
“We want to mend the relationship between SUNY Oneonta students and the local community members through this project, because students are the reason why campus was shut down and why COVID was spread so much in this town,” said March, a 20-year-old from Jeffersonville. “We know that many local businesses are getting fewer sales than usual due to most students moving back home.”
“Many, if not most of these businesses were shut down for months during New York's lockdown,” she continued. “We cannot imagine how hard this pandemic has been to small local businesses financially, and we want to help.”
All five students live off-campus and stayed behind when the college closed its doors in September amid a highly publicized COVID-19 outbreak on campus that has since been linked to more than 750 confirmed cases.
“It has been tough being entirely online as I miss my classmates, teammates, friends, coaches, professors and all the other faculty that I would normally get to see every day,” said Collins, a 21-year-old from Hicksville who also plays for the school softball team.
“As a smaller community, we often rely on people shopping and spending money here, and when the pandemic hit we knew there would be people who were hit harder than others,” Gorman said. “For the most part, we knew right away what we wanted to do: something that would give back to the community, as well as show that the local college students are willing to give back during a time like this.”
“As I become older, coming closer to adulthood, I realize how hard the holidays truly can be,” Preisle said. “I want to make it better this time around so that families can focus on what really matters this winter season.”
Visit bit.ly/oneontachristmas to donate to the fundraiser.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
