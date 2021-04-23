On the Bright Side: Unadilla teen is region's first female Eagle Scout

Unadilla resident Mallorie Bomba, 18, has made history as the first female Eagle Scout of the Leatherstocking Council.
According to a media release, Bomba, a member of Unadilla’s Troop 1, passed her Eagle Scout review board on April 16, making her “the first female to achieve BSA’s highest rank from the Leatherstocking Council.” The release said she “joins approximately 1,000 women across the United States to become Eagle Scouts since the inaugural class was recognized last month.”
According to the release, the Leatherstocking Council includes scouts from Delaware, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties, about 90 of whom are female. “There are currently more than 14 million girls and women active in scouting worldwide,” it said.
Bomba said she joined Troop 1 in February 2019, though she’d long been familiar with the organization. Boy Scouts of America opened programming to females in 2018.
“My parents were part of the troop, so I was already in there, and I thought it’d be cool to just join,” she said. “And my brother was an Eagle Scout, so I wanted to be the next one.” Bomba said her brother, Chris, earned Eagle rank in 2007 and Lori, her mother, is scoutmaster of the four-member girls’ section of Troop 1.
To achieve the rank, the release said, Scouts must “earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, complete a large community service project and take on leadership roles in their troop or community.”
Lori said her daughter’s Eagle Scout community service project, brightening the grounds of Unadilla’s First Presbyterian Church, began last year.
“It started in October, but she asked the church in March,” she said. “She presented her plan … to put low lighting on the outside of the church and the back garden, then light up the sign and expand the small garden around the sign.”
The release said Bomba “heard parishioners talking about how badly they needed lighting (for) the sidewalks, (then) rallied a dozen volunteers … obtained enough donations for the materials and supplies and even expanded the church garden.”
Community members “love” the improvements to the 156 Main St. site, Bomba said.
She said she feels “great” about becoming an Eagle Scout and, though she’s aged out of the troop, she plans to remain involved.
“I was really nervous about it ... and about being out there (as the council’s first female Eagle Scout),” she said. “But I became assistant scoutmaster so I can push the other girls to achieve Eagle Scout, too.” She said the experience has left her with more “leadership and confidence.”
Lori said she has watched her daughter grow through scouting.
“My husband and I are very proud of her achievements,” she said. “She did it in two years and she has 26 merit badges, which is five more than what she needed for Eagle, and that also gives her a bronze palm.”
Bomba’s rank will be formally recognized in a June 19 ceremony, her mother said.
For more information, visit leatherstockingcouncil.org.
