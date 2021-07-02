On the Bright Side: Veterans finally get their diplomas

Five Deposit-area veterans were awarded their high school diplomas last weekend, more than half a century after they were supposed to graduate.
John R. Blaho, Homer R. Linkroum, Donald L. Wandell Jr., Dale A. Williams and Gary S. Hunter were awarded official diplomas through Operation Recognition, a state program that offers the milestone to New York veterans who left school without graduating.
“I was surfing the state Education Department website and I came across Operation Recognition,” said Deposit District Superintendent Denise Cook, who organized the ceremony. “I thought it would be a nice thing to do for our community.”
“What I didn’t realize was that most schools that participate give the diplomas, but they don’t have a ceremony,” she continued. “I thought we needed to do something to celebrate.”
The school invited state Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Endwell, who presented the graduates and their families with proclamations recognizing the achievement.
“Sen. Akshar said he was thankful for communities like Deposit that celebrate their veterans,” Cook said. “We’re happy to do it for anybody who is interested.”
Deposit High School Principal Karen Armbrust presented a diploma to her father, Donald Wandell, a Navy veteran who attended Johnson City Schools before earning his General Equivalency Diploma.
Cook said two of her uncles, Dale Williams and Gary Hunter from Harpursville, told her that “they wished they could have done this 50 years ago because it would have made a lot of difference.”
“While your high school diploma may not be something necessary for you at this stage in your life, it is something that has been earned by you, and it is something you deserve,” Cook told the veterans and their families. “You are entitled to it, but were never able to take the opportunity to participate in this momentous rite of passage as you entered adulthood.”
“In giving you your high school diploma today, the state of New York acknowledges your contributions to this country and the completion of the expected high school learning outcomes through your service and life experience,” she continued. “A high school diploma signals a transition in life and is a marker of hard work and determination in achieving goals.”
Deposit resident Kathleen Linkroum Mills accepted the diploma on behalf of her late father, Ralph “Droop” Linkroum.
“It meant absolutely everything to me,” she said. “It was such an honor.”
Mills, who works part-time at the school, said she was ecstatic when she heard about the program but faced difficulties in the process.
Though the state only requires that the receiving veterans are or were residents of New York state and were honorably discharged from their service, Mills said could find no record of her father’s discharge from Veterans Affairs or the Army itself until she contacted Zacharias Funeral Home.
Although the Deposit company was bought out in 2019, Mills said, the new owners still maintained all of the old paperwork and documents and were able to furnish Linkroum’s DV214.
“He always told me and my brothers that he didn’t care how old we were, even if the boys had beards down to the ground, that we were going to finish high school,” she said. “He always had regrets about not finishing school himself.”
Linkroum, who was born May 2, 1918, dropped out of high school to take over the family farm when his father, Charles, passed away, according to Mills. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany, where he fought in numerous battles.
Shortly after his return home from war, Mills said, Linkroum’s mother, Martha, also passed away.
In 1949, Linkroum met Mills’ mother, Dorothy. The couple wed shortly thereafter and raised their three children in Deposit, where Linkroum worked for a construction firm for several years.
Mills said she and her brothers, Dale and Brett, all graduated from Deposit, as did the Linkroums’ six grandchildren, many of whom still reside in the area.
Dale Linkroum, who was drafted into the Vietnam War and was stationed less than two miles from where his father was, died in a fire in 1993, Mills said. Brett walked her to the stage to receive their father’s diploma.
“I’m just so, so honored to do this for him,” she said.
Deposit resident Larry Blaho accepted a diploma on behalf of his father, John R. Blaho, who could not attend the ceremony due to health concerns.
“When we gave him the diploma he was truly surprised, emotional and grateful,” Larry said.
John Blaho, who now resides in Victor, enlisted in the Navy in 1945, the year he was supposed to graduate, according to his son.
“He always emphasized the importance of education to his children because it was a struggle for him when he came home and didn’t have his diploma,” Larry said. “He was fortunate enough to land a great blue-collar job in the cargo division with British Airways at Kennedy Airport in New York City. Although the job came late to him, at age 40, it had benefits and a pension and he was able to retire.”
“Many veterans returning from wartime experienced things in their life that pales in importance to receiving a diploma at that stage in their lives,” said Charlie Piper, director of the Delaware County Veterans Service Agency. “After being a part of the horrors of war, it was difficult for anyone to return home and set a priority for their diploma.”
“Eventually, as they healed, life’s regrets surfaced and many veterans actually wanted that diploma because it wasn’t a failure on their part, just a stoppage of purpose,” he continued. “This program through the schools provides that closure.”
Cook said she hopes to continue the program as long as there is a need in the community.
“Most of our recent grads who join the military need their diplomas to do it,” she said. “There are probably still some World War II and Vietnam veterans, and maybe some from all the way up until the ‘80s, but we’re probably not going to have guys of a certain age at a certain point.”
Schenevus district Superintendent Theresa Carlin, who previously served as Deposit principal, said she was “very intrigued” when she heard about her former school’s initiative and immediately started making plans to host a similar ceremony next school year.
“I think it’s something that’s really important for our community to celebrate,” she said. “Schenevus is very big on making sure our veterans are recognized each year.”
Visit acces.nysed.gov/aepp/high-school-diploma-veterans for more information about Operation Recognition.
