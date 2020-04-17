MARGARETVILLE — Several local volunteers prepared and served hundreds of free meals to essential workers throughout the area Friday to thank those continuing to serve the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did this for the essential and the nonessential workers,” said Nicole Gray, owner and proprietor of Catskills Regional Harvest and Butcher Shop in Andes. “Everybody’s been putting in hard work to maintain some sense of normalcy.”
Together with half a dozen volunteers, Gray and her husband, Scott, served 600 barbecue chicken meals, drive-thru style, from the Freshtown Marketplace parking lot Friday.
Scott said he fired up the grill at 6 a.m., when it was just 22 degrees. Though the drive-thru was scheduled to last five hours, all the food was distributed in less than three.
“It was quite a run,” Scott said. “It worked out well. Everybody was happy.”
Volunteers also made pizza deliveries from Pizza Plus in Grand Gorge to essential businesses throughout the area, including the Margaretville Hospital, Dollar General, the Country Store at the Sunoco gas station and the Margaretville fire and public works departments.
“It just feels great to help people,” said Margaretville resident Lori Knapp, who volunteered to make deliveries.
Nicole donated the chicken, Brookside Hardware & Auto Sales donated the charcoal and Oakley’s of Arkville donated 30 personal pan pizzas for distribution, Scott said.
Nicole said her husband cashed in his federal stimulus check to fund the rest of the venture.
“My husband is from here and really connected to our community,” she said. “We do whatever we can to support each other.”
Scott, a Gulf War veteran, served eight years in the Marine Corps and two years in the Army, Nicole said.
“He cares so much about his community,” she said. “That’s where that love comes from. He’s my hero.”
Nicole said Scott regularly hosts chicken barbecue benefits for local community members going through a difficult time, raising between $4,000 and $20,000 with each run.
“Whenever there’s a family in need — if there’s been a fire or a loss of life, he’s there," she said.
“It’s really just this strong community effort,” Nicole said. “During these times, it’s hard for people to organize — there’s such a feeling of loss. The chicken barbecue really means a lot to the community. They get their food and they feel part of that effort.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
