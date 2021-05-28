WALTON — Spring has sprung on the grounds of Townsend Elementary School.
Students in Crystal Wood’s fourth-grade class spent the day Thursday, May 27, planting dozens of flowers and greenery in the school’s front flower beds, empty since the start of the school year.
“We always saw these were not pretty, so we made them pretty,” said 10-year-old T.J. Catalano.
Since September, Wood said, her class takes daily walks around the property in an effort to give the students exercise, fresh air and a change of scenery amid strict pandemic protocols in the building.
“It’s been an eyesore since then, and last week they were like, ‘That looks bad,’” she said. “ I asked them if we should do something about it, and they were all about it.”
“We were thinking that if a stranger came up to our school and if they were new, they would say, ‘Wow, this doesn’t look really nice. They don’t have anything,’” said 10-year-old Destiny Jacobson. “We thought we should just brighten it up and make it look really nice.”
The class solicited donations of plants, mulch and gardening tools from the community, according to 10-year-old Michael Zanini.
Students planted lilies, irises, black-eyed Susans, hostas and various other annuals — “the kind that come back every year,” Mason Finch said.
Donors included Frank Ward, Maxine Locherer and the Gregory, Shelton, Catalano and VanLoan families.
“We learned how to plant flowers properly,” Conner Dean said. “You had to make sure the roots were in the holes and covered with dirt.”
School secretary Jami Aubin helped dig holes for the plants, and Lisa Rhinehart trimmed the front bushes.
“We learned you need to do things as a team,” Destiny said.
“I’m so proud of my students. They were so excited to work on this project. They got their hands dirty and they worked hard,” Wood said. “It’s always nice to take time ‘away from the books’ and teach them the importance of community and what it means to have pride for your school. After the year we have had, I think this is one memory we will all be able to look back on, smile and remember forever.”
