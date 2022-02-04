Animals at the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society will be the beneficiaries of a craft and vendor fair at the Delhi American Legion on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Organizer Lacey Speidell said she is a volunteer at the shelter and wanted to do a fundraiser for the shelter as it doesn't have many such events throughout the year. She said she looked at the calendar and didn't notice many events happening Saturday, and felt it would be a perfect day.
"People can buy gifts for Valentine's Day and give handmade goods as presents this year instead of mass produced items," she said.
She said there will be 29 vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods, pet parent themed goods, crystals, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, plants and more. In addition, members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will sell food and baked goods.
Speidell said it is the second craft and vendor fair she has coordinated to benefit the shelter; the last one was Dec. 19 and it raised $846. "We doubled the number of vendors for this fair," she said. "The Legion will be pretty packed."
She said she hopes to raise $2,000 for the shelter. HCHS Director of Shelter Operations Deb Crute said fundraisers are important for the shelter.
"Fundraisers like this help to make the community aware of their local shelter and also the importance of adopting and spaying and neutering," Crute said. "And these kinds of fundraisers also help to raise much needed funds to operate our shelter on a daily basis which is currently $1,500 a day. We are so very grateful to Lacey and her friends for putting this heartwarming and wonderful event together to benefit us and we know it will be fun and successful."
Speidell said she became aware of the shelter when she was a veterinarian technician student at SUNY Delhi. She has fostered a few animals for the shelter and two of her best friends work at the shelter, she said.
In addition to accepting monetary donations, there will be collection boxes for people to donate items on the shelter's wish list.
"We always need canned pate cat food, canned dog food, cat treats, cat and dog toys, bleach, laundry detergent, dish detergent, newspapers and blankets," Crute said. "We are not picky about specific brands — we take everything."
Crute said there are 116 cats and dogs in the shelter waiting to be adopted. She said one of the shelter's staff members will bring her foster kitten to the show.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the legion, at 41 Page Ave. in Delhi.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.