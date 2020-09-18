Through the Unadilla Rotary Club, proceeds from summer ice-cream sales in Unadilla are sweetening things for several area agencies.
In a written statement, Unadilla Rotarian and District Governor Zoe van der Meulen said the roughly 10-member club was “unexpectedly fortunate to receive generous donations from local ice-cream vendors, Griffin and Dawn Gillette.” The Gillettes operated their ice-cream stand on the Bishop Lot in the village from Memorial Day through mid-September, after the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 meant they could not vend at regional fairs. From the start of the season, the Gillettes pledged 15% of proceeds to the club; at the time of writing, about $3,000 had been distributed to community groups, though the Gillettes donated $5,000.
“We typically do fairs and festivals as Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, and it was devastating for us; our livelihood was taken away and we didn’t have any fairs,” Dawn Gillette said. “We were blessed that the community here in Unadilla, where we live, allowed us to set up.
“We always support the club,” Gillette continued, saying her daughter participated in the club’s foreign exchange program in 2015. “Rotary gives back to the community, so this is the same idea: I’m giving back to the community by donating to them. I just believe in what they do. We had a board out (by the stand) with a little thermometer and, each week, we put up what we’ve given; we’re at $5,000 and we’re happy about that, that was our goal.”
Area beneficiaries include the Unatego Elementary School, to which the club donated $500 for the purchase of personal protection equipment; the Unadilla Head Start program, which received $500 for winter coats for students; $1,200 for a cooler for the Unadilla Food Pantry; $500 to the Otego Food Pantry; and $300 to the Breakfast in the Basement program at the Unadilla Methodist Church.
Rotary Club President Kathy Knox said, in choosing beneficiaries, members sought to localize the funds’ impact.
“When lockdown came … we talked among ourselves, as members of the community,” she said. “We kept thinking, ‘What can we do?’ So … we chose parts of the community that relate to food and supporting children and their families. We wanted to keep it local. We do a lot of sourcing out in the world as far as Rotary, because we’re international, but we wanted to keep the children and families here supported.”
Knox said she and other members let the Rotary’s Four-Way Test guide them. According to rotary.org, the test asks: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? and Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“I truly believe that, if we need anything in this time in our lives, we need the Four-Way Test,” Knox said. “We do have some extra funds (from the Gillettes) that we’re going to hold on to for a while, but, right now, this is what we thought would make an impact in our communities.”
Claudia Jenkins, co-director of the Unadilla Community Food Bank at 172 Main St. in Unadilla, said the club’s donation will mean fresher food for area families.
“The ($1,200) is going toward purchasing a glass-front commercial cooler to keep our produce in,” she said. “We have a lot of produce that comes in, because we have this space and a connection with the Regional Food Bank in Albany, so we have access to a lot of USDA free food. A lot of pantries, and even us in the past, have had to turn it down, because we didn’t have the space, but this allows us to take it in.”
The Unadilla Community Food Bank moved from the basement of the First United Methodist Church of Unadilla to the neighboring parsonage in 2016, Jenkins said. The pantry serves “around 100 families a month, (or) 250 to 300 people,” Jenkins said, with clients living in Unadilla or within the Unatego Central School District.
The recent donation, Jenkins said, furthers a longstanding Rotary-pantry partnership.
“They helped us with the whole transition into that building,” she said. “They were responsible for getting the money not only for our first freezer, but they also helped pay for the legalities of us getting our 501(c)(3).
“They’re a huge supporter of the food pantry,” Jenkins said. “It’s hard not to be proud when you have such a nice facility, but we have such a nice facility because we have the support of these organizations.”
