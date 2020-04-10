EAST WORCESTER — Snow flurries and the coronavirus won’t stop the Easter Bunny from spreading springtime cheer throughout the greater Oneonta area.
Dressed in a plush suit she ordered from Amazon, Oneonta resident Jen Knapp has visited dozens of families in Otego, Oneonta, Davenport, Worcester and surrounding areas throughout the past week.
“I do it every year for my three-year-old, Hailey, and with everything going on this year, I thought I’d take it everywhere,” Knapp said of her cotton-tailed costume routine.
The “Social Distance” Easter Bunny makes visits at the request of friends and family members, surprising children at their front doors and windows with a basket of candy. To maintain social distancing protocols, Knapp leaves the candy in a pile on the doorstep and backs away as her eager fans collect the offering.
“At first it was just family, friends and neighbors, but then their family, friends and neighbors found out, so I’ve been all over the place,” making eight to 10 stops a day, Knapp said.
Friday’s visit was a special one for Knapp, as she stopped by her old hopping grounds in East Worcester to visit the homes of her childhood friends and neighbors and their children.
Three-year-old Lucias Estro, who greeted the Easter Bunny with his cousins, two-year-old Airadessa Estro and eight-year-old Katiri Ellis, said he was surprised by the visit.
“He’s been asking to see the Easter Bunny for months, every day,” said his father, Mike Estro.
The kids’ grandmother, Christine Clement, recalled fond memories of Knapp as a child.
“Jen grew up around the corner,” she said. “I remember when she was just eight years old, coming to barbecues and hanging out with us.”
Accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla, Knapp’s next stop was the home of her former next-door neighbor, Janet Simons, and her grandchildren, three-year-old Eli Hagadorn and six-year-old Skyla Decker.
The kids brought the bunny inside to see their Easter tree they decorated with pastel-colored plastic eggs, and Skyla shared a few springtime drawings with Knapp in exchange for candy.
“It was really awesome Jen was able to come all this way,” Simons said. “She grew up right next door, so that makes it even more special.”
Simons said she usually organizes a 600-egg hunt for the family, but had to cancel the annual tradition this year in light of the pandemic. “I feel bad for the kids because they’re so used to it,” she said. “They’ve all done it since they were little.”
Knapp, a certified nursing assistant at Fox Nursing Home, said she will pay a visit to the residents on Saturday, April 11, as part of her Oneonta rounds, during which she will be escorted by the Pindars Corners Fire Department.
“It’s just something to make everybody smile,” she said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
