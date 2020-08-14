ONC BOCES chooses new superintendent

Dr. Catherine Huber has been selected as district superintendent of Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Huber will begin work Oct. 1, pending successful contract negotiations and formal appointment to the position, according to a media release. She will replace Nicholas Savin, who announced his retirement in April.
DCMO BOCES District Superintendent Perry T. Dewey led the search process. “Dr. Huber’s experience and genuine enthusiasm to serve students and component districts granted her the new role," Dewey said. "I congratulate the organization for fostering such a rigorous process to select the best candidate.”
Huber will leave her job as superintendent of Alexander Central School.
“I am honored and grateful to be selected as the next ONC BOCES District Superintendent," she said in the release. "I look forward to working with the Board of Education, our staff, and our component districts to achieve our collective goals.”
The Board of Education will hold a special meeting via Zoom to formally appoint Huber at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. A link to the virtual meeting will be published at the ONC BOCES website at https://www.oncboces.org.
