One bridge in the city of Oneonta is ready to open, while another is set to close.
According to a media release from the city, the Center Street bridge at Brook Street will be open to vehicles and pedestrians effective at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. The temporary detour route, road closed and other signage will be removed. The OPT bus stops on Church Street will be returned to their original locations at West Street, Chestnut Street and Center Street.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, Clinton Street between West Street and Spruce Street will be closed except for local traffic as the Clinton Street bridge replacement work will begin. Temporary traffic control signs and barricades will be placed at adjoining streets and sidewalks. The duration of the project is expected to be similar to the duration of the Center Street bridge project — about 10 weeks.
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and obey traffic control measures.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
For questions or concerns related to this project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
