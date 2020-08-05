One person died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Aug. 5, in the town of New Berlin, State Police said.
At 2:44 p.m. State Police at Norwich responded to the crash on state Highway 8.
A vehicle traveling north crossed into the opposite lane and struck a vehicle head-on, troopers said in a media release.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver in the northbound vehicle was transported to Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica by Sherburne EMS, the release said. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.
Troopers did not identify either driver, and the investigation in ongoing, the release said.
New Berlin Fire also responded to the scene, and the state Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control, the release said. State Highway 8 between state Route 80 and county Route 25 was closed during the investigation for about five hours.
