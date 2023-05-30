The Chenango County Sheriff's Office reported that a plane crash Sunday north of Norwich claimed the life of a Binghamton man, according to a statement from Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr.
Shawn McMahon, 54, was piloting the plane and preparing to land at Lt. Warren Eaton Airport, a county-owned, public-use airport just north of Norwich.
According to the statement, a caller alerted the Chenango County 911 Center to a low-flying plane in Plymouth, the town west of the airport.
The plane struck a tree near a field approximately one mile west of the airport. McMahon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
Members of the sheriff’s office road patrol and detectives divisions as well as an accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate.
The city of Norwich and town of Plymouth fire departments and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police provided assistance on the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the plane crash is ongoing, having been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
According to the NTSB, preliminary reports containing factual information collected on scene, but not a cause of the crash, are issued about two weeks after such incidents.
NTSB final reports, including the probable cause, could take one to two years to complete.
