One arrest was made after a State Police underage drinking initiative in three counties on Nov. 25.
Matthew T. Tubbs, 22, of Norwich was charged with illegally selling alcohol to a person under age 21. The sale was made at Blue Ox Neighborhood Market at 1719 State Highway 8 in Guilford. Tubbs was issued an appearance ticket to the town of Guilford court.
The following locations were found to be in compliance:
• Stewart’s Shop at 5 N. Main St., Kwik Fill #369 at 53 N. Main St. and Mirabito Quickway at 63 S. Main St., all in New Berlin.
• Mirabito Quickway at 3309 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
• Smiley’s Stop N’ Shop at 1302 Main St. in Guilford.
• B&W Wines & Liquors at 27 W. Main St., Smiley’s at 35 N. Main St., Bainbridge Country Store at 22 S. Main St. and Sunoco Xtra Mart at 1320 E. River St., all in Bainbridge.
• Snake Bite Liquors at 42 Main St., Afton Country Store at 30 Maple Ave., and Mirabito Quickway at 205 Main St., all in Afton;
• Mirabito Quickway at 15503 State Highway 8, in Masonville.
• Speedway at the corner of state Highway 7 and 8 in Unadilla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.