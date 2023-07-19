The Oneonta Common Council is slated to begin discussing the 2024 municipal budget at its Aug. 1 meeting.
City Administrator Greg Mattice and Finance Director Virginia Lee said they want to build upon budgeting priorities set last year, when council members heard directly from city department heads regarding services in a series of special meetings.
Lee said during the council meeting Tuesday, July 18, that city officials plan to meet with department heads to gauge progress and gather feedback, eventually developing the priorities list into a strategic plan.
The proposed budget process timeline begins with a staff presentation to the council Aug. 1, including a summary of major revenue sources and recommendations for the council on sales tax assumption, property tax levy, use of fund balance, water and sewer rates, public transportation fares and departmental fees.
Staff are slated to advise the council on specific revenue sources and expense categories, including downtown paid parking, interfacility ambulance transports, health care cost savings — without reducing the existing benefit, Mattice said — and wages and benefits.
Department budget requests due Aug. 31. By Oct. 15, a draft budget is slated to be ready for the council to review at its Oct. 17 and 24 meetings.
On Nov. 7, the council is expected to review a tentative budget, make revisions Nov. 21 and hold a budget hearing Nov. 28.
On Dec. 5, the council is slated to adopt a 2024 budget.
Other council business
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council approved several items via consent agenda.
The council voted to authorize the city purchasing agent to complete an agreement for the city to become a member of The Interlocal Purchasing System, also called TIPS, which is a national cooperative purchasing program offered by Region VIII Education Service Center of Pittsburg, Texas.
The city could use cooperative purchasing, or contractor-led pricing, in future projects such as the demolition project of the former Oneonta Sales Company building at the corner of Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension.
The council approved spending $35,000 in ARPA funding for the completion of the Neahwa Park pedestrian paths project, including the 5k race course loop.
The council authorized Mattice to apply to the state for the release of $101,811 in funds from New York state's 2023 Accelerated Transit Capital that is earmarked for the Market Street transit hub project and apply for $75,000 in funding from the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Urban and Community Forestry grants program to purchase street trees for the same project.
For the street trees component, the required local match of $18,750 is slated to be funded with in-kind services and funds from the local community landscaping fund.
The city plans to post bids for demolition of the closed parking garage Aug. 4 and discuss the garage further at the Sept. 5 council meeting.
The council plans to discuss the future of the former Stella Luna building and the planned transit hub during its Aug. 15 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.