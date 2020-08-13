Oneonta Aldi store re-opening date is announced

The Aldi grocery store in Oneonta will reopen later this month, company officials said Thursday.
According to a media release, the store, which has been closed for renovations and expansion since July 14, will reopen Thursday, Aug. 27.
The store, at 763 State Route 28, is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide, the release said. After reopening, the Oneonta store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The renovated store will feature "an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection," the release said. "The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials." Company officials said the remodeled store will provide "a streamlined shopping experience."
“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Aaron Sumida, Tully division vice president for Aldi, said in the release. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Oneonta residents back with an even better Aldi experience.”
Aldi has integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country, the release said, though specifics were not provided. "The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities, and ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible," the release said.
