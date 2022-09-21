Local advocates will walk in Oneonta's Neahwa Park on Sunday to fight Alzheimer's Disease.
The Alzheimer's Association will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in the park Sunday, Sept. 25. Participants can check in beginning at 1 p.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. The walk will begin immediately after the opening ceremony.
According to Ann Thayer, associate director of programs and services at the Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, the walk is vital to help support services provided by the association.
"We offer services such as counseling as well as educational services that help family members understand cognitive changes and behaviors that come with Alzheimer's. We also connect families to local service providers if needed," Thayer said.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research, according to information provided from the Alzheimer's Association. The goal for this year's walk is to raise $36,800.
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's during the Promise Garden Ceremony, according to information provided by the association.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people's connection to Alzheimer's. Blue flowers represent those living with the disease, yellow flowers represent those caring for a loved one, purple flowers represent those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer's and orange flowers represent community advocates, according to the information provided.
"We pick those who carry the flowers locally. One of our orange flower holders is from Delaware County. We encourage people to hold their flowers up in comradery and the flowers are planted at Neahwa after," Thayer said.
According to statistics provided by the Alzheimer's Association, six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, including 410,000 New Yorkers. The disease is not only a leading cause of death in the U.S., more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.
"The walk means so much to so many people," Thayer said. "It's a place of healing and honoring the loved ones lost to the disease. We are working hard to raise awareness. The money from fundraising goes towards the care, support and research of Alzheimer's disease. The experience of the walk reminds us that as we come together, we can make a difference."
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213
