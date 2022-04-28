A local animal rescue organization got a big boost in its quest to build a new shelter.
Super Heroes Humane Society announced Thursday, April 28, that it was awarded $440,347 in funding through the Companion Animal Capital Fund grant administered by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to begin renovation of its future shelter on Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
The humane society "has long been preparing their new location, planning all the amenities that their prospective pets will need as they wait to meet their new families," a media release from the organization said. Super Heroes also maintains various services for pet owners, including a pet food pantry and free boarding in cases of abuse or owner hospitalization.
“Our total building renovation comes in at just about $1 million”, said Kristin Kulow, president of the group. “We are truly honored to be a recipient of this grant and incredibly grateful to our legislators who have made companion animals a priority in New York State. These funds, along with the money we’ve raised so far with the community through our Super PAWSabilities Capital Campaign, allow us to actually begin turning our shell of a building into a warm, welcoming new shelter.”
According to the release, the funds will be used for the first phase of renovations, which will focus on areas where animals are cared for and housed. With the funding, Super Heroes proposes to build four communal cat rooms, a room housing cat condos, double-compartment dog kennels, a surgery suite, intake room, cat quarantine room, dog quarantine room, and a room for dog visits with potential adopters. HVAC systems designed to meet animal shelter best practices will be installed.
“We need to raise an additional $40,000 immediately and then at least $400,000 to complete our project," Kulow said in the release. Other components include a community room, reception, office, food prep and storage room, laundry and linen storage room, staff bathroom, and four "catios" — outdoor spaces adjacent to communal cat rooms.
Fpr more information or to learn more about animals available for adoption, visit www.superheroeshs.org or call 607-441-3227.
