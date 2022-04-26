Oneonta animal shelter gets new name, website

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, an Oneonta animal rescue organization, announced Tuesday, April 26 it is "rebranding" as Super Heroes Humane Society with a new logo and new website.
"Super Heroes Humane Society hopes to make it immediately clear to anyone that sees their name that they are an official, professional humane society, while still maintaining the grassroots origin story that brought the organization about in the first place," a media release from the group said. The group worked with Directive, a local information technology and marketing company, which designed and developed the new website and logo.
“We’re all about lifting up local businesses, so helping out Super Heroes is really the perfect situation for us,” said Directive CEO Chris Chase. “We’re all animal lovers here, so we’re really excited to help.”
In order to craft the humane society’s new marketing, the team at Directive put together a comprehensive strategy for Super Heroes Humane Society to follow. Directive worked closely with the humane society’s board to ensure that everyone involved was happy with the final result, as well as the prospect of using its new brand to represent the non-profit and its mission for years to come.
The rebranding coincides with the humane society’s growth; the organization has long been preparing for a new location and is still looking to raise at least $475,000 to begin the first phase of the renovation.
“Working with Directive has been a fantastic experience. We feel so fortunate to have them on our side. They know our community, who we are, and what we are trying to accomplish. Their guidance has been spot on, they've been incredibly responsive, and we could not be happier with the end product,” said Kristin Kulow, president of Super Heroes Humane Society.
For more information, visit www.superheroeshs.org, or make an appointment to visit the new facility at 160 Pony Farm Road.
