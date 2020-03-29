The City of Oneonta announced March 27 limitations on the use of its parks and outdoor facilities amid coronavirus concerns.
“While our City parks and green spaces will remain open, we request that those using them comply with social distancing standards and refrain from contact sports and the use of pavilions and playgrounds,” city officials said in a media release. “While some sports, such as tennis or pickleball, can be played while maintaining adequate social distance, players are reminded to take care to avoid touching their faces, and wash their hands before and after play.”
Acceptable activities include walking, running, biking, solo basketball, tennis and pickleball, according to the release.
Work is continuing on the Lower Wilber Park sewer main replacement project, according to the release.
Vehicles may park by the entrance, but may go no further. Working hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Park bathrooms will remain closed until further notice.
The Village of Delhi Board of Trustees on March 28 announced that social distancing requirements and the state prohibition on non-essential gatherings of any size will be enforced in all village parks and park areas.
Failure to comply with this order may be deemed a violation of Delhi Village Law 206-5 and may be punishable by a $250 fine and imprisonment not to exceed 15 days in jail, according to a media release.
