Oneonta’s only art supplies store is closing its doors later this month after more than four decades in business.
“We’re very sad to hear that Artware will be closing,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. “We have a vibrant artist community here, and that store meant a lot to a lot of people.”
“It seems like maybe retirement isn’t such a bad idea,” said store owner Betsy Westad Cunningham, who will be 85 this spring.
Cunningham said the decision was made largely because of the pending sale of the building at the end of the month. She could have kept the store going, but “at this age, I think it’s reasonable.”
“I just figured maybe it’s time,” she said. “Maybe I can get back to the studio. Owning an art store is nice, but the irony is that once you get all the stuff, then you don’t have as much time to do anything with it.”
Cunningham started the business in 1980 from her home in Davenport, moving first to Dietz Street and then to Main Street by 1984. She said she was undaunted by the competition Walmart brought 25 years ago and outlasted another Southside craft store before that.
“We found a niche and it worked,” Cunningham said.
Early on, she said, she partnered with professors at the local colleges and made up supplies kits for classes.
“This was all before everything was so computerized and there was Amazon and all these things. Brick-and-mortar is becoming obsolete,” Cunningham said. “At this point in time, the storefront is really not necessary to go to for art supplies. It’s easier for people to shop online, but they don’t necessarily get the information from a place like this.”
Lifelong artist and part-time Otego resident Roberta Griffith, who served as chair of Hartwick College’s art department for 17 years, said Cunningham’s resources and expertise have been invaluable to her as an instructor and as an artist.
“She’s been the backbone of downtown merchants for years,” Griffith said. “I was so thrilled when she started the store. Her retirement is well-deserved, but it’s a devastating loss for the community.”
Griffith, who has created art across the country and all over the world as a Fulbright scholar, said Artware is “one of the best art stores I’ve ever been to.”
“Every time I need some little thing, they have all the odds and ends,” she said. “Betsy’s framing skills are beyond comparison. I’ve been frantically getting things framed before she closes — I don’t care what it costs. Betsy’s worth every penny.”
Cunningham said she enjoys being able to answer questions, make recommendations and offer advice in the day-to-day interactions with her customers, some of whom have patronized the business since it opened.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Oneonta resident Zanna McKay, who came in Thursday in search of a mat to suit a family wedding photo.
“You’ve really been a beacon in this town,” said another grateful customer who came in to wish Cunningham well in her retirement.
A Scotia native, Cunningham studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and received her master’s degree in painting from Ohio University, studying “bits and pieces here and there” in the time since.
Cunningham said she taught public school in Schenectady before moving to Oneonta with her family. Her sons, Gunnard and Ian, are “extraordinarily creative,” she said, noting that Ian works in industrial design.
“This is a very active area for the arts,” Cunningham said. “It’s been an exciting thing. The people that come here that have always come here are just delightful people to meet and to know. It’s been a good run.”
“Obviously they have been a really important part of Main Street since even before we got here,” said Artisans Guild manager and executive director Deborah Blake. “The people are lovely and the shop itself is full of surprises around every corner.”
With just four storefronts between Artware and the Artisans Guild, Blake said Main Street shoppers would often confuse the former for the latter, but shopkeeper-artists were always happy to point them in the right direction.
“We will certainly miss that friendly confusion,” Blake said. “The Artisans Guild will not be the same place without Artware nearby."
Like its downtown neighbors, the store’s sales took a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cunningham said. While staying home in quarantine might have fostered creativity in some, Artware did not see a boost in business.
“I can see that happening, but because of COVID, more people were buying online than coming into a storefront,” Cunningham said. “I can’t say it was good for business.”
In retirement, Cunningham said she intends to return to her roots in painting and ceramics and create simply for the sake of creating.
“It’s for my own satisfaction now,” Cunningham said.
Artware of Oneonta is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until Feb. 19. Art supplies are 20% off and custom framing orders are no longer accepted.
For more information, visit artwareofoneonta.com or call 607-432-0679.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
