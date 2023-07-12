The Susquehanna Balloon Festival has been canceled this year, but a replacement event is already in the works.
Victoria Smith, Destination Oneonta director of events, announced the cancellation via social media Tuesday, citing trouble securing pilots for the hot air balloons this year.
A new event, the Oneonta Splash and Sizzle Bash, is planned for Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at Neahwa Park.
“I’m optimistic,” Smith said. “I think it’s going to be great. We want everyone to be included, have a great time, make some great memories.”
Activities are scheduled to begin Friday night with an outdoor movie night.
The movie, “Tangled,” inspired the event’s activities, including environmentally friendly luminaries on the pond, a visit from costumed princess characters, face painting and cardboard car decorating.
Smith said the movie night is a make-up of the June 19 movie night that was canceled due to wildfire smoke, when “Soul” was slated to be screened. “Soul” is slated to be shown at a later movie night this summer.
Saturday’s event — a collaboration with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation — is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is slated to feature many activities with water, such as water slide bounce houses, water balloons and water guns, in addition to regular bounce houses, food, local vendors, live music, lawn games and face painting.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the balloon festival was held Labor Day weekend. When organizers were ready to revive the festival, many of the pilots were already booked for another balloon event the same weekend.
That’s when the festival was moved to the end of August, however it clashed with baseball and college events and hotel rooms were scarce.
Preparation already has begun to bring the balloon festival back in 2024.
For qmore information, contact Destination Oneonta at 607-376-7599 or director@destinationoneonta.com.
Follow social media for updates at www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta or Instagram at destinationoneonta.
