Members of Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties are to serve as plaza ambassadors this summer.
The goal is to bring more people downtown during Oneonta’s tourism season, Mayor Mark Drnek said at a short ceremony Tuesday at Muller Plaza to kick off the downtown summer season.
“From today forward, Muller Plaza will be a focus of downtown energy,” Drneck said. “A village square where you can relax and dine, spend some time in conversation and people watching, and in appreciation of some of the regularly changing activities and performances that will fill the day.”
Plaza namesake Kim Muller, who served as Oneonta mayor from 1998 to 2005, said the plaza’s intent was always to be a space for the community to gather.
“It’s our downtown, which is really the heart of the city,” Muller said, “so it’s great to see the plan they have to expand it to us. That was always the intent.”
FOR-DO, a nonprofit addiction recovery community, plans to be stationed in the plaza, located on Main Street near intersection of Dietz Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays now until mid-September.
FOR-DO Youth Services Coordinator Kaler Carpenter said that the group will set up, make the plaza clean and inviting, and provide games and activities for kids.
“When the city is able to book a performance or a vendor or an act,” Carpenter said, “we’ll be making sure that everything goes smoothly.”
Carpenter said that he had the idea of FOR-DO acting as plaza ambassadors when he heard that the city was looking to create a new position for this role.
“It seemed like it was going to be difficult to create a new position,” he said. “There’s a lot of red tape involved ... so it made sense that we would be able to step up and do this from the FOR-DO youth program, and to take this on in a way that’s more robust than if they were to hire a person.”
FOR-DO is also able to utilize its equipment, furniture and other supplies.
Carpenter said that it works out well with FOR-DO’s summer youth program.
“We try to do outdoor stuff anyway,” he said, “so we might as well just bring the kids over here.”
FOR-DO runs the Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., and Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., for young adults.
Drnek said that he hopes the plaza becomes a popular place to be “at any time of any day.”
“We hope with our plaza’s reimagining to send a message that will reverberate among locals, tourists and those who might join us as new neighbors,” he said, “that downtown Oneonta is the place to be.”
