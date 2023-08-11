Demolishing the derelict building at 27 Market St. in Oneonta may cost twice as much as what the city paid to acquire the property.
The Oneonta Common Council is slated to discuss a recommended total budget $860,000 at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“We’re in a situation where we have to demo the building,” City Finance Director Virginia Lee said, “and we only have so much in grant funds.”
The city purchased the former Oneonta Sales Company building at the corner of Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension in 2020 from a private owner for $425,000. The 29,574 square-foot building is a former car dealership that has sat vacant for years.
The plan is to demolish the building, except for portions of the foundation that act as retaining walls, and clean up the site using a grant from the Restore New York Communities Initiative Program, which was awarded to the city in 2018.
The council Finance and Human Resources Committee discussed the recommendation from City Administrator Greg Mattice on Thursday as well as a contract amendment for construction administration and observation services.
Mattice said the city received an estimate from Gorick Construction through a purchasing cooperative for $764,060 and recommended establishing a budget with 10% construction contingency.
Along with two other contracts, the total recommended budget is $860,000.
Lee said that of the city’s $477,915 Restore New York grant, there is a balance of $377,000. She recommended that the council consider using general fund reserves to fund the rest.
She added that there many be other funds that can be freed up to help fund the demolition.
A street lighting project funded through the New York Power Authority appears as thought it may come in under budget. The city bonded the entire estimated cost of $1.4 million.
The street lights, however, were paid for using the city’s general fund at cost of $425,000.
If the street lighting project does come in under budget, the city can use the excess bond proceeds toward the purchase of street lights, and reappropriate the general fund money toward the Market Street building demolition if the council approves.
Lee said that there are no final numbers from state yet. As of last week, she said, there was more than $600,000 unexpended, but that could change.
If the NYPA can finish its final invoice, the council may know by Tuesday’s meeting.
“I don’t want to make promises but I’m hopeful that we’ll have something,” she said.
Council member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said that with the city paying twice as much to demolish the building as to buy it, “no wonder no developer wants it.”
Council member and finance committee chairperson Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, asked about the balance of the city’s unrestricted reserves. Lee said that at the end of 2022, there was more than $9 million.
Lipari Shue added that while she feels uncomfortable spending half a million dollars, “the cost is only going to go up ... I like that there’s some alternative option and I really hope that that works out.”
Edmond Overbey, Seventh Ward, said that a Chesapeake Bay watershed conservation group also offers grants. Oneonta lies in the northeastern most part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“I hate to think about the stuff that’s under that building leeching into the Susquehanna River,” he said, “and us contributing to the problems of the Chesapeake Bay, but at the same time I don’t want to see the city be put on the hook for the cost of keeping that from happening. If we could get a grant from the Chesapeake Bay water authority people to help us prevent polluting the Chesapeake Bay further, it seems to be it would be worth pursuing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.