Oneonta Public Transit ridership has not bounced back to pre-COVID levels but is increasing year by year, according to a report on the city’s 2022 finances from Director of Finance Virginia Lee.
In 2020, the number of rides provided by OPT dropped by two-thirds — from 661,084 in 2019 to 222,649 in 2020.
By 2022, the overall number of rides increased to 359,403, but is still down 45 percent from 2019.
College students consistently had made up close to 70 percent of passengers before COVID, and that demographic dropped to 51 percent in 2020 and 2021, rising to 61 percent in 2022.
Lee said that students aren’t coming down on night rides, and fewer students attending the colleges in general had lead to a decrease in rides.
The reduction in passengers overall means OPT is receiving less funding — not only from the drop in fare revenue but also less in state aid.
OPT is supported through fares and contracts for bus services, but mostly through the state Department of Transportation’s Statewide Mass Transportation Operating Aid.
STOA is based on passenger and mileage statistics. The city gets reimbursed 68 cents per passenger and $1.15 per mile.
When ridership goes down, STOA support goes down.
“Providing public transportation is essential to the community,” Lee said Tuesday during a presentation to the Oneonta Common Council, “therefore it is essential that we continue to provide service and expand our ridership.”
To make up for the decrease in STOA, OPT is dipping into its $1.1 million federal CARES grant, which was awarded in 2020.
The city has not been able to utilize the pandemic-era funds until this year because there was a surplus within the OPT fund.
The CARES grant does not have an expiration date. The 2023 budget includes $477,614 of the CARES funding to support OPT operations.
A requirement of STOA is an annual report detailing all STOA-eligible expenses and revenues.
The report determines if the city is eligible for any federal operating aid. Because of the surplus that OPT had held for a number of years, the city was not eligible for any of the operating aid.
The final part of the surplus — $44,773 — was exhausted in 2023. It’s expected that the 2023 annual financial report will show the need for the CARES funding.
Lee must report to DOT indicating what the city is going to do with the surplus and DOT would have to give approval — it could always request those monies to be returned.
Lee said that the majority of the 2019 surplus came from the adoption of new formulas for calculating STOA retroactive to April 1, 2019, and the timing of a change in the payments received from the state.
“Oneonta has always been held in high regard with DOT,” Lee said. “Every time I go to a meeting or a conference, Oneonta is always complimented.”
“We’ve had excellent transit managers for many years [who] have served all of the passengers in the community very well,” she added.
David Hotaling, OPT transit director, was not available for comment Wednesday.
