The first retail cannabis store in the city of Oneonta is set to open Saturday, Aug. 12 at an auspicious time — 4:20 p.m.
The staff of 11 employees at Dosha, 76 Main St., received training Wednesday on products directly from the distributors and how to use the point-of-sale terminals.
Co-owner Korey Rowe said that his business is fully licensed and has its letter to commence operations, and won’t be affected by injunction recently handed down.
On Monday, a New York judge temporarily halted the state from issuing or processing further retail cannabis dispensary licenses.
The state’s system prioritizes giving licenses to people with prior drug convictions or to certain types of nonprofits, but a lawsuit from four veterans argues that regulators are wrong to favor applicants with drug convictions.
A veteran himself who was arrested at age 16 for marijuana possession, Rowe said that nothing can stop him now.
“I have my license in hand and I have a lot of product that’s ready to go,” he said. “I’ve invested incredible amount of time and money, so has my staff.”
Otsego County and the city of Oneonta stand to benefit from the new business as well. In New York, sales tax is 8%. The state keeps half of that, so 4% of sales tax collected goes to the county.
The county shares 24% of that money with its municipalities, of which the city of Oneonta receives half. The other half is disbursed among all villages and towns, based on assessment formulas.
The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York opened in December 2022.
Making a purchase
The 2,500-square-foot store is an adult-use cannabis dispensary. Security guards enforce a minimum age of 21 to enter the building.
The entire purchasing process is highly regulated and segmented. After entering, customers can peruse the menu in the waiting room before having their identification scanned.
Past a selfie station and ATM — some credit card companies won’t process cannabis sales — inside another room is the sales floor.
Inventory specialists, or bud tenders, wait on customers, explaining the available products and putting in orders from behind a counter.
“They have to know the different structures of the chemical breakdown,” Rowe said. “They need to know the history of the prohibition. They need to know current law. They need to be aware of the market space that they’re in.”
The products are stored in yet another room inside a vault. The product is brought out bagless, so the customer can inspect the goods.
Once the sales transaction is complete, the customer leaves through a door that locks behind them and back out into the waiting room.
The cannabis store is in the same building as Rowe’s other business, the media production company Otsego Media.
Rowe said he’s been working on the store for three years, since cannabis became legal in New York in 2021.
He applied for the license one year ago when the state opened the portal and he was awarded a provisional license in early May, after the state Office of Cannabis Management expanded the number of available licenses in the Mohawk Valley economic region from two to four.
The state realized, Rowe said, that “a small number of people actually have the money and the business ability to build an entire store that’s heavily regulated by the state and has a lot of bureaucratic red tape.”
The provisional license allowed him to build out the store, a three-month long process which state regulators monitor and then walk through and certify. He was granted his operational license 90 days after his provisional.
He said he invested about $60,000. The largest price tag came from the security system, which is a requirement from the OCM. It has a lot of recording space and battery backups, certain video resolutions and facial recognition.
Rowe’s story
A native of Oneonta, Rowe was 16 in March 1999 when police arrested him for having $10 worth of marijuana, he said.
He joined the U.S. Army at age 18 in August 2001. After the events of 9/11 — which coincided with his first day basic training — he was deployed as an infantry soldier to Afghanistan and then Iraq.
Upon returning, he experienced PTSD and dealt with drug and legal issues, he said.
Using the G.I. Bill, he put himself through college at SUNY Oneonta. After graduating with honors in 2012, he moved to Los Angeles to chase his dream of making movies.
Combining his passion for cannabis and video production skills, he made a documentary about cannabis called “Mile Marker” about veterans using cannabis in place of pharmaceuticals.
He returned to New York in 2019. The day the state legalized cannabis, he opened Dosha Farms.
The store’s hours starting Sunday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday. Pre-order is slated to be available after opening weekend, and delivery service next month.
For more information, visit www.doshafarms.com.
