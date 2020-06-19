More than 200 local residents socially distanced in Neahwa Park on Friday for the city’s first-ever Juneteenth Assembly, a celebration of the anniversary of the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in 1865.
“This movement, this moment — it feels different,” said event co-organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels. “I wasn’t here for the Civil Rights movement, but when I see protesting for 22 days straight, it just feels different to me.”
“I didn’t want the movement to just stop with the protesting,” co-organizer Kaitlyn Farrell said. “As a community, we really only celebrate the Fourth of July as our Independence Day.”
Addressing the blowback from members of the community who were upset that the city’s Fourth of July festivities were canceled but the Juneteenth Assembly was permitted to be held, Sangetti-Daniels argued that the event was “essential.”
“It’s about everyday life,” she said. “We’re not just out here because we didn’t want to stay in our homes anymore. We’re out here because we have a message.”
“We have a long way to go,” said Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig. “It’s hard to celebrate freedom today, but one thing that’s easy to celebrate … is the immeasurable list of contributions and achievements that we have had in the black community over the last 200 years. Whether it’s in politics or in science or in art or music, we have been so enriched by the African American culture.”
The event featured works from a dozen local artists inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
“A lot of people don’t have the words to express their outrage or support,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “Art is just another means of expression.”
Isabella Bonnuci and Tanya Pledger, students of Jillian’s Dance Arts in Oneonta, performed a routine to Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up.”
Avalon McCaslin-Doyle sang Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” and Yolanda Bush sang “Rise Up,” a song she said was written in homage to Michelle Obama and dedicated to the Oneonta branch of the NAACP.
Oneonta resident Anthony Eardley read an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America that the fierce urgency is now,” he quoted. “This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promise of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.”
SUNY Oneonta student and Margaretville native Nicole Brybag read two original poems, “How Many More/I Noticed” and “A Message to the Oppressor,” detailing her experiences and her observations of oppression and discrimination on campus and in her hometown.
“(SUNY Oneonta) might be more diverse than my hometown, but not much has changed,” she said.
Sangetti-Daniels described her own journey to empowerment, through a combination of her rage at the injustices of the world and her education.
“I didn’t come out of the womb so woke and empowered,” she said, describing her first experience in an African American history class as a student at Hudson Valley Community College.
Eric Kossoff, a history teacher, talked about decolonizing the education system and breaking from its Eurocentric traditions.
“There are so many great things in our history that are buried by white supremacy,” he said. “It’s time to rewrite this stuff.”
Hartwick alumna Taylor Ashton discussed the intersection of Juneteenth and Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBT community and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots, which were led by Marsha P. Johnson, a black activist and self-identified drag queen.
Long Island native Jonathon Brown described the origins of the term “intersectionality,” which describes the theory of how overlapping social identities, such as race, gender, wealth, ability and sexual orientation, relate to systems and structures of oppression.
“We are all students at all times,” Brown reminded the crowd.
Sangetti-Daniels encouraged white allies to call out inappropriate or offensive comments and behaviors from others and interject on behalf of their black friends when necessary.
“As someone who’s oppressed, it shouldn’t be my burden to educate everybody,” she said. “People don’t want to have to defend their rights. They just want them, like everybody else.”
“We need to give more responsibility to white people in Oneonta,” Sangetti-Daniels continued, asserting that sticking up for black people and attending rallies and demonstrations is “doing the bare minimum.”
The assembly concluded with a candlelight vigil and a slideshow of the names of 80 people of color killed by police over the last four years.
“When we say ‘say their names,’ it’s because we don’t want them to become just another face on the news,” Sangetti-Daniels said.
