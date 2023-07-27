There’s no clear conclusion to be drawn from a survey of Oneonta City Hall business hours, members of the city’s Common Council said Thursday, July 27.
The council’s Finance and Human Resources Committee reviewed the survey results with City Administrator Greg Mattice, who proposed adjusting City Hall’s business hours after the city Department of Public Works employees moved to working 10-hour days four days a week last summer.
Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci said during the meeting that overall DPW employees are happy with the change.
Some tasks take more than eight hours, so the extra time is good to have, however other city departments and businesses that contract with the city still work Fridays, so any work done then becomes overtime, he said.
Mattice said that in City Hall, it’s “obviously different type of work.”
“Most of the employees here are not out doing the eight-our jobs,” he said.
The survey launched June 16. At 32 respondents, the council members said they felt it wasn’t a representative enough sample to draw a conclusion or make a recommendation to the full council.
Survey takers were asked to rank potential City Hall schedules — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday or 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday — which services they visit City Hall to utilize and whether they would utilize those services remotely if offered.
The two most popular selections were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, with 57% responding those hours would be most helpful and 17% responding neutral, and the current hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Nearly 94% of respondents said that they most often need to visit City Hall to utilize the services of the City Clerk, 56% visit for code enforcement — permits, variances, inspections — almost 41% visit the Finance department, 25% visit Engineering or Public Works, almost 16% visit Personnel, 12.5% visit the Assessor, almost 10% visit other departments and 6% visit Purchasing.
75% said they would utilize City Hall services remotely if offered.
Mattice said that he didn’t have a firm plan in mind for how a change in City Hall hours would be accomplished — whether City Hall workers would get Friday off like DPW or if employees would still be there on Friday but the building would not be open to the public.
Many City Hall employees work a hybrid job that’s part customer service and park back office job.
“Certainly I think for a lot of the admin employees ... who are working more than 40 hours a week anyway, myself certainly, having a day without a bunch of meetings scheduled or people coming in is probably going to help in that regard,” Mattice said.
Committee Chairperson Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said that she could see the benefit to having a few hours of uninterrupted work time, but also the benefit to staying open longer hours for people who need to visit City Hall outside of their work hours.
David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said that while he felt the survey was inconclusive, he encouraged Mattice to look more into it and come back with a proposal including potential benefits and loses.
