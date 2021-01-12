Although Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order on police review and reformation don't require college reviews, two of the area's colleges told The Daily Star they are doing similar work to make sure their campus-police relations continue to go well.
Hartwick College in Oneonta does not have a police department to review and SUNY Delhi has not initiated a review, according to officials at those schools.
However, SUNY Oneonta in Otsego County is doing a review of its police department, according to school officials, and SUNY Cobleskill officials noted the college's long-term dedication to meeting national policing standards.
The following is a campus police report from both schools:
SUNY COBLESKILL
According to Richard Bialkowski, the SUNY Cobleskill chief of police and director of emergency management, "even though we aren’t subject to the provisions of the order, it does not mean we don’t constantly try to be as professional, transparent and service-oriented as possible. First, we are a NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services accredited agency and have been since 2016. This means we meet strict standards regarding our policy and procedure on over 110 administrative, training and operational topics. Currently, only 161 out of over 500 agencies in NYS are accredited.
"We have some of the highest hiring standards in the state, including requiring a minimum of 60 college credits for all new officers," he continued. "Our officers also receive ongoing training in implicit bias, procedural justice, and fair and impartial policing. We have Principled Policing instructors on staff who deliver training not only to our own officers but also help facilitate the delivery of these important trainings to other area law enforcement agencies and officers. Additionally, our Use of Force policy, which includes a duty to intercede, is publicly posted on our website along with our Equitable Policing policy. We were also among the first SUNY campus police departments to implement the use of body cameras.
"The above examples are but a few of the many ways we collaborate with our community and our community partners to constantly ensure we deliver the highest quality law enforcement services that we can," he concluded.
SUNY ONEONTA
According to Rob Compton, who chairs the University Police Department and Oneonta College Community Task Force:
The board has met several times and is forming a survey of the campus by examining the SUNY Albany UPD survey. A final draft will be done soon. The group is completing a list of individuals to speak with as resource persons, and is considering adding some groups, such as student organizations.
A request for data was sent to Chief Jennifer Fila.
The task force will host two public forums this spring.
The task force members include: Beniam Awash, assistant professor of sociology; Aliyah Abdelsalam, student; Bernadette Tiapo, chief diversity officer; Pathy Leiva, director of Access + Opportunity Programs; William Simons, professor of history; Howard Ashford, assistant professor of Africana and Latinx studies; Cameron Allison, sociology adjunct and Otsego Country undersheriff; Robert Compton, professor and chair of Africana and Latinx studies (ALS) and political science.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
