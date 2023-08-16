Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta have entered into an articulation agreement that allows SUNY Oneonta students to easily transfer to Hartwick’s nursing program — the first of its kind between the two institutions.
Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg and SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle signed the One-Hart nursing collaboration agreement Wednesday, Aug. 16, at a signing ceremony in the Clark Nursing Simulation Laboratory in Hartwick’s Smith Hall.
The agreement goes into effect Sept. 1. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of Hartwick’s nursing program.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, attended the signing.
One-Hart provides a formalized pathway for SUNY Oneonta pre-nursing students to transfer into Hartwick’s bachelor of science in nursing program after completing their first two years at SUNY Oneonta.
The program also utilizes Hartwick’s longstanding relationship with Bassett Healthcare Network by offering One-Hart students in their final semester the opportunity to interview for a registered nurse position within Bassett, creating a school-to-workforce pipeline that would keep graduates local.
The One-Hart program began as a conversation between Reisberg and Cardelle about potential partnerships for regional workforce development, and was created by Tami LaPilusa, SUNY Oneonta program coordinator for pre-health professions, and Patricia Grust, Hartwick chairperson and clinical associate professor of nursing.
Together, LaPilusa and Grust developed the details of the agreement and a curriculum that would interface with the curriculum that the students would be taking at SUNY Oneonta that meets the same standards.
“We have a lot of students that attend [SUNY] Oneonta with the goal of attending an accelerated nursing program after they graduate,” LaPilusa said, “and part of that has to do with the number of seats in nursing programs [being] limited for a variety of reasons.”
She added that many students might not know for sure that they want to go into nursing, so students can spend two years solidifying their academics before they make the move.
Grust said she believes through One-Hart, Hartwick will be able to graduate more highly-qualified nurses who will be ready to work upon graduation.
“Our students, because they get nursing in their very first year, have over 800 hours of clinic, so they’re very well prepared. I just think that this will allow us to graduate more students. We’ll be able to admit more and graduate more.”
Dr. Laurel Bongiorno, Hartwick vice president for academic affairs and provost, said she hopes the One-Hart program will entice more students to stay local after they earn their nursing degrees.
“Our current students are a mixture of students who are close to home, but a lot of them are from far away,” she said. “A lot of them choose to do their practicum experience at the end close to home, because they’re hoping to get hired near where they live. It’s our hope that we’ll pull in these students and then they’ll work at Bassett while they’re enrolled.”
Bongiorno said the COVID-19 pandemic burned out so many medical professionals that it created a nursing shortage that isn’t just a problem in New York, but nationwide.
Students may be eligible for Hartwick’s HartLand Promise cost of education rate. Eligible students from Otsego and its seven surrounding counties who apply and are admitted to Hartwick are charged tuition and fees at a comparable rate to most state schools.
One-Hart is open to SUNY Oneonta students who are first-time, matriculated first-year or transfer students who enter with fewer than 24 college credits. It is not open to students who were previously matriculated at SUNY Oneonta. Students in One-Hart must earn a minimum of a C grade in all prerequisite courses and an overall GPA of 3.0 to remain in the program.
