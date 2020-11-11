Oneonta commemorates Veterans Day 

Rain forced Oneonta's commemoration of Veteran's Day away from its usual place at the monuments in Neahwa Park, but the service went on.
Veterans, family members and supporters gathered Wednesday morning on the back porch at the Veterans' Club on Chestnut Street to honor veterans on the anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice that ended World War I.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig addressed those assembled, noting the current COVID-19 pandemic is a hardship for many, but saying veterans have experienced greater challenges. "It's nothing compared to ... the sacrifices they made and all the years they spent giving it all for us," he said.
Herzig also noted political division in the nation and said support of veterans is "one of the things it's easy for us to unite upon."
American Legion Post 259 Commander Terry Harkenreader, a veteran of the Vietnam conflict, talked about the evolution of the holiday from its origins as Armistice Day and said, "It's up to us to ensure that every veteran feels like his service is appreciated."
Harkenreader reminded the crowd that the monuments in the park represent people. "They're people who answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
The brief ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."
After the ceremony, Harkenreader said todays service members have a harder time than his generation did.
He said he was drafted in 1972 and, in those days, draftees served a single, nine-month deployment. if they wished to serve longer, they would have to volunteer, he said. He contrasted that to today's service, where a soldier he knows has been deployed seven times. "If I had to do that, I'd lose my mind," he said.
He also said the work of today's veterans' organizations includes combatting veteran suicide. He said 22 veterans die by suicide across the nation each day, and that the local Legion post has adopted a program to reach out to veterans and help them before they make that choice. "There's a big push going on right now," he said.
For more information contact a local Legion post. Oneonta's post can be reached at 607-432-0494.
Robert Cairns, managing editor, can be reached at 607-441-7217.
