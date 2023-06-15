The Oneonta Common Council voted 6-1 Thursday at a special meeting to demolish the shuttered municipal parking garage.
Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, voted no. John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, had resigned effective Wednesday.
The council also voted, unanimously, to determine that the project didn’t need further environmental review, since the property usage won’t change.
The special meeting drew a standing room only crowd of about 50 people to hear an update on the fate of the garage, which closed in May due to safety and structural concerns.
Representatives from consulting firm Wendel Companies presented a conceptual plan for not just the parking garage, but an entire streetscape update plan for Market Street including creating a transit hub, at an estimated price tag of $30 million.
Within that estimate is $14 million for a new garage — $7.5 million alone — and construction of a new one-level deck, plus work along Water Street and Water Street Extension, and $8.1 for a two-story new transit hub facility and bus bays.
Sean Beachy, Wendel senior architect, said that several factors go into the cost of building a parking garage that add up quickly, from the buy-American requirement of all transit projects to the cost of the durable materials needed to ensure the building lasts for 40 to 50 years.
A detailed estimate can’t be released to prevent contractors from inflating their bids, Beachy said.
Cost reduction options, as presented Elizabeth Colvin, Wendel senior project manager, include constructing a surface-level lot for $2 million rather than build a new parking garage, saving $5.5 million, reducing the scope of the Market Street streetscape plan from Broad Street to James Georgeson Avenue saving $1.3 million and reducing the transit hub to one-story building saving about $2 million.
These additional cost reductions would total $8.8 million and bring the estimated new project cost to $21.2 million.
“While no one likes to talk about cost increases, it is a reality,” Colvin said. “The bidding and construction environment is still volatile.”
The city would seek a $10 million bond for construction.
City Administrator Greg Mattice reviewed several funding options, including state grants and the $2.5 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
One of the goals of the updated streetscape is to increase accessibility on Market Street and make it more pedestrian friendly.
Many attendees raised concerns about the loss of parking spaces with a smaller garage. The shuttered garage, a three-story structure, has 433 parking spaces. The proposed new garage with two levels would have about 200 spaces, with less if the city goes with a surface-level parking lot.
Other concerns from the audience included access to parking downtown to get vehicles off the streets during snowstorms, communication from city officials on meetings about the parking lot plans, inclusion of businesses owners in downtown and adjacent areas and whether the former railroad building at 58-60 Market Street, the former Stella Luna restaurant, can be incorporated into the plan as a transit hub.
Plans to address the Market Street area began in February 2019, when the city contracted with Wendel to complete a conceptual plan for Market Street.
An estimated timeline for the projects puts the council awarding a contract for garage demolition in September, completing the demolition project in June 2024, completing the Market Street streetscape in September 2024 and the transit hub in December 2025.
