The Oneonta Common Council discussed their budget plans and statistics for 2023 on Aug. 2.
City administrator, Greg Mattice, led the 2023 budget discussion and started his presentation by introducing Oneonta's five major revenue spots. These spots included tax levies including PILOTS (payments in lieu of taxes), sales taxes, state aid (a significant source of the revenue), ambulance revenues and town fire contracts.
The estimated tax bill is said to increase to $18.03 per $100k and the tax levy is suspected to increase to $116,738 according to Mattice. The estimated total taxable assessment is $496,054,203 and state aid is known to stay at a consistent $2,231,857 (since 2011).
The council also passed a motion on April 5, 2022 that called for an increase in AIM (aid and incentives for municipalities) funding, according to Mattice.
Current unrestricted fund balance is totaled to $7.9 million and current available reserve funds are totaled to $4.1 million, Mattice said. Recommended water and sewer rates are suggested to increase by ten percent.
Other considerations for the budget is the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, paid parking evaluation, stormwater user fees, expenditure assumptions (includes salary, health insurance, retirement, liability, insurance and debt service) as well as a conducted salary study that benefits every employee in the city, Mattice said.
City health officer, Dr. Diane Georgeson also presented statistics from the NYDOH (New York Department of Health) on COVID-19 and monkeypox.
"We acknowledge that the number of cases is an underestimate as many people are self testing with rapid tests and may not be reporting their results," Dr. Georgeson said.
New York is currently looking at an estimated 6,000 cases per day with hospitalizations increasing slowly. "Last month at Bassett there was an increase in hospitalizations and there have been more people sick with COVID in the last couple of weeks," Dr. Georgeson said.
"I advise and encourage people to ask their insurance providers if they offer free tests, and to also check the expiration date on their tests," Dr. Georgeson said.
The COVID-19 reinfection rate is also increasing COVID is "not considered an endemic yet, but it is theorized to be considered one in a year or two," Dr. Georgeson said.
The state mandate for masks on public transport is still maintained and Dr. Georgeson said that SUNY representatives for COVID-19 mandates will be meeting to discuss COVID precautions and testing for the fall semester.
A monkeypox outbreak was also declared a state of emergency by NYC Mayor Adams on July 29. Most of the cases are targeted around NYC and only one case was noted in Broome county, Dr. Georgeson said.
The state department of health also put a notice of polio in Rockland County on August 1 and Dr. Georgeson advises for "families to make sure that their kids are vaccinated for polio, as vaccination rates in youth have decreased by five percent."
The common council also met to discuss reports from the quality of life and infrastructure committee, finance and human resources committee, economic development committee and the community wellness committee.
Council member David Rissberger from the quality of life and infrastructure committee, discussed the possibility of the implementation of a bike track close to the skate park in Neawha park. "The track would feature a way to teach proper bike safety to youth," said Rissberger.
There was also discussion of the development of bike lanes on River Street. However, the public was overwhelmingly against the proposal. As a solution, Rissberger proposed the possibility of implementing a path along the back of river road towards the Golden Guernsey.
Len Carson, council member on the finance and human resources committee, discussed the Restore NY grant and utilizing those funds for market street. The deadline to apply would be Aug. 11, and a full application would be due in October if the application was approved.
Carson also discussed the revitalization of the main street alleyways on behalf of the economic development committee.
Council member Mark Davies from the community wellness committee, informed the council on the community wellness summit taking place on Aug 16. "The summit will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place on the SUNY Oneonta campus at Morris Hall. Parking passes will be given to those who sign up," said Davies.
The common council also approved the motions to appoint Pete Johnson to the position of Motor Equipment Operator at a base annual salary of $32,402 effective Aug. 3 and the purchase of a hot box trailer from J&J Equipment LLC.
The council authorized this purchase to be funded through the New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Programs (CHIPS) aid.
Additionally, the Oneonta Police Department is also searching to fill two vacancies for police officers. Applications are due Aug. 12. The city is also looking for bus drivers for the upcoming school year, said Mattice.
