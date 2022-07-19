The Oneonta common council awarded its first Spirit of Oneonta award to Mike Joubert, co-owner of Wise Guys Sammys during its meeting on July 19.
“Mike Joubert has enhanced the Oneonta dining experience as proprietor of Fat Mike’s Dirty Dogs, head chef at the Autumn Cafe, and since 2017, as co-owner of Wise Guys Sammys,” said Mayor Mark Drnek. Joubert has also demonstrated “an aspirational and achievable model of civic engagement,” Drnek said.
Wise Guys was lauded for working with Dante’s and the new Sal’s Classic to donate enough pizza to feed 375 students from the Oneonta Middle School. “Mike Joubert’s vision of the good Wise Guys can do in our community has manifested itself in the collection of food, clothing and school supplies for those in need, and in its support of Pride Month, and the month-long percentage of sales donation to the Otsego Pride Alliance,” Drnek said.
After presenting the award to Joubert, the council discussed a petition and Drnek’s goal to introduce 1,000 new residents with jobs to Oneonta. “It will be a period of time before we can reach that goal. However, we need to achieve that goal. We need those 1,000 people here. The quality of our life is important for this,” Drnek said.
The council also approved the appointment of two new firefighters, Jonathan Jewett and Angela DeDominicis, subject to the satisfaction of all applicable civil service requirements. DeDominicis will be the first full-time female firefighter to be appointed in the Oneonta fire department, said Gregory Mattice, city administrator.
The council also authorized budgeting adjustments for the fire department.
Brian Knapp, Oneonta fire department chief, recently presented the adjustments to the council. “He (Knapp) explained to the finance committee that resources that used to be available are no longer there and that the call volume has also changed. They used to be more involved with the college students and community and there are around 250 calls that are no longer being served,” Mattice said.
Additionally, the public arts commission is looking to work on an “alley beautification” project. The commission is planning to collaborate with the quality of life commission to address safety within the alleys and to introduce better lighting and art, said Katie Lipari Shue, Fourth Ward council member.
Mark Davies, Second Ward council member, introduced the idea of maintaining and caring for recently planted trees by the community and SUNY Oneonta students. “The students had a great time, and a lot of them talked about coming back in 20 years to see them. It was a nice metaphor on the leadership process,” Davies said.
The council also discussed the appointment of new members for the housing and community police boards.
Debra Marcus, Mike Wilkie, Bob Brzozowski, Hannah Baskin and Jared Shue were recommended for the housing commission, George Wells and Monica Grau for the community police board.
For the next meeting on July 16, the council will begin discussion for the July 2022 budget considerations.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
