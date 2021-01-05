The City of Oneonta will hear the results of a fiscal review during a special presentation at the first Common Council meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Several members of the council heard a preview at the city’s Finance-Human Resources Committee meeting, Monday, Dec. 28. Finance Director Virginia Lee told the committee, as well as Mayor Gary Herzig, that the city earned the designation “unmodified” for the audit of the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, as prepared by BST & Co., CPAs, of Albany.
“Even though it doesn’t have a glorious name, that is the highest opinion that we can receive,” Lee said.
Lee said the audit found no problems and required no adjustments. The favorable review will help the city secure bonds and look good in grant applications, she said.
The audit was extended three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lee said it was all done remotely.
“It was challenging, but we got through it,” she said.
In other matters Tuesday, the council is expected to approve the hiring of several new employees, including Bonnie Cuozzo as the new deputy clerk and Robert Gouldin as city attorney.
Herzig said in the committee meeting that terms were still being worked out with Gouldin’s office, but the position would be on a contractual basis, rather than the city hiring Gouldin as an employee, as it had done with that position in the past.
Gouldin would replace Michael Getman, who was elected as an Otsego County judge in November.
Cuozzo will be paid $40,000. Her approval will come with an extra week of vacation, based on her decades of professional experience, and a waiver to live outside the city.
At the committee meeting, Personnel Director Katie Bottger said Cuozzo was clearly the candidate with the best skill set, but could not move her family to take the job.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, expressed concern about the waiver in the committee meeting, but Bottger said it is something the city does for other positions when necessary.
Cuozzo replaces Kerriann Harrington, who was promoted to city clerk after Nancy Powell retired.
The council will also make beginning of the year appointments, including Council Member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, as deputy mayor.
Two resolutions are also on the agenda. One would allow Herzig to seek state grant funding for the Oneonta Theatre revival, and the other would set up a tax deduction for senior citizens in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 202.83 on Section 467 of the New York State Real Property Tax Law.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It will be held via Zoom, because of the pandemic, and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
