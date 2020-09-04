Local gardeners are preparing for their final harvests of the year as the Oneonta Community Garden’s busiest growing season to date begins to wind down.
The garden’s steering committee received a grant from the city two years ago to expand the garden and make it more accessible, according to committee member and gardener Celia Reed. Improvements included a ramp leading up to the gate, raised garden boxes, communal tools on site in a shed, a new critter-proof fence and a water stanchion.
The garden, established in 2007, previously contained 24 plots, about half of which were filled in previous years, according to Reed. This year, even with an additional six plots, the entire garden was overflowing.
“We had a lot of first-time people this year, which was great,” Reed said, adding that it was difficult to determine whether the coronavirus pandemic or the expanded and improved facilities attracted more gardeners.
“We didn’t know there would be an increased interest; we didn’t know there would be COVID,” she said. “If you build it, they will come, but only if you have something to offer.”
“The important element here that the grant really helped with was water,” Reed continued. “We had water before, but it was at the far end, and you had to bring your own hose and figure it out yourself.”
The garden is situated in an open field in Wilcox Park, along the driveway leading up to Riverside Elementary School, ensuring plenty of sunlight for the growing plants.
“For people that have shady yards, this is a godsend,” Reed said.
City crews maintain the park, mowing the paths and making repairs when needed, Reed said. They also built a compost bin for gardeners to discard their unwanted plant matter.
“It’s nice to know that the paths are going to get mowed and knowing that the gate will lock behind you,” Reed said.
“The thing I really appreciate about it is the real communal nature,” Reed said. “There’s all these different people who populate it.”
Reed said her garden plot neighbor, Jin Ju Halvorsen, showed her how to make room for a fall crop of lettuce.
Halvorsen’s own garden hangs from an ornate overhead lattice, where she grows kabocha squash and Chinese winter melon, tending to them every day. Underneath the trellis she grows sweet potatoes, peppers and lettuce.
“Everybody’s garden is a little different, and I like that, too,” Reed said. “People have different styles and different experiences.”
Part of the garden’s mission is “high-quality, affordable food access,” Reed said. The garden is organic, with no pesticides or synthetic fertilizers permitted.
Volunteers from The Lord’s Table tend four boxes, and the Boys and Girls Club has two, Reed said. In years past, plots have been rented by Springbrook, ARC, and St. Mary’s Church.
Excess produce is often donated to the Salvation Army and Nader Towers, Reed said, “which is nice because you know that food is going right out to the community.”
For more information, follow “Community Gardeners of Oneonta” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
