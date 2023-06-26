There may soon be a way for Oneonta residents to report their issues and interactions with the city’s overabundant deer population.
Among the updates that the city’s Common Council’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee introduced Monday, June 26 to its proposed deer management program was a citizen reporting tool to document damage done by deer.
The idea came from the city’s Deer Management Task Force. Betsy Holland, Cherry Street resident and task force chairperson, presented the plan to the QLIC at its meeting Monday.
Holland said that a deer incident reporting tool would give city more data about what deer damage is being done along with where and when, which could help to identify the most blighted areas so city leaders can determine and justify their plan of action.
The reporting tool, which would not be anonymous to avoid over-reporting of incidents, would also allow residents to vent their frustrations.
The QLIC created a three-phase plan for curbing the nuisance deer population informed by the Deer Management Task Force.
Phase 1 of the plan, which would last from now until the end of May 2024, would implement an Assessing Vegetation Impacts from Deer program or a similar program.
The AVID committee would collect and interpret data on deer damage, possibly in collaboration with Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta, interpret the data and prepare a final recommendation to the Common Council based on that data.
Also under Phase 1 would be public education about deer deterrents, possibly changing city code to allow people to build extra-tall fencing, marketing deer hunting during regular season on city-owned property around the reservoir where hunting is currently allowed and researching SUNY Binghamton deer management program.
The deer damage reporting tool would go under Phase 1.
Part of Phase 1 sets up Phase 2 — applying for Deer Management Assistance Program permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which would open up bigger parcels in the city itself to hunting, and to ask Hartwick, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta Job Corps, Otsego NOW and Oneonta city schools if they would open their properties to hunting.
DMAP assists with site-specific deer management efforts by issuing a limited number of antlerless deer harvest tags, to be used during open deer hunting season by licensed hunters only, according to the DEC website.
The deadline to apply for DMAP permits is Aug. 1, which QLIC plans to recommend that the council pursue. The hunting wouldn’t occur until 2024.
If the DMAP plan doesn’t work, Phase 3 would involve requesting a Deer Damage Permit from DEC to cull some of the herd.
DDP can only be used after showing that DMAP was not effective. The city would have to show how it would distribute the venison and include a plan for monitoring. DDP applications are free and there is no deadline.
The QLIC also discussed further defining what areas are considered downtown, which could have different meanings to different people, to “properties within the city limits.”
The QLIC members were in agreement about the revised deer management program and did not take a formal vote, but did decide to move it forward for review by City Attorney David Merzig and a vote of the full Common Council. The council is scheduled to meet next July 5.
