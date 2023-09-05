The Oneonta Common Council voted unanimously via consent agenda Tuesday, Sept. 5 to award a five-year contract for Oneonta Public Transit’s new bus tracking system to Alpine Systems, of Killington, Vermont, for $14,698 with annual services costs totaling $11,100.
Riders will be able to track the real-time location of buses using a phone app.
David Hotaling, OPT transit director, said Tuesday that it’s going to be beneficial to not only the college student population — they increase ridership during the school year by about 50% — but also the passengers of the Cooperstown routes.
“Because we’re going such a long distance, and especially when we get inclement weather,” he said. “Even rain and morning fog can slow the bus down.”
Riders can set up alerts through the app so they receive a message from 15 minutes down to one minute before the bus arrives instead of waiting in cold or bad weather.
There’s even the potential for a new revenue stream since the app can run banner advertisements.
The trackers are slated to be installed in 17 of the city’s fleet of 18 buses to begin with, minus one bus to Cooperstown that doesn’t run that often. It should take about five weeks for the trackers to be implemented and operational.
The app will include route schedules, a trip planner feature and alerts about holiday hours, delays or weather advisories.
It will also eliminate a lot of phone calls to OPT from passengers when the bus is a minute or two behind.
“It’s common,” Hotaling said. “Especially Cooperstown. It’s so traffic-dependent, when you have the Dreams Park and all that stuff going on. We’ve been held up in traffic an hour up there.”
In the past, the college students were able to use a different web-based app to track the buses that a private vendor created and maintained through a contract with the SUNY Oneonta Student Association.
“It worked well when it worked,” Hotaling said, “but it’s an old system and it’s just time for an upgrade.”
The old app, OPT Tracker, used route schedules provided by OPT and tracked what bus was assigned to that route for the day.
“We’re really excited because it’ll be the first time that we actually have buy-in to the game and have control over the full system,” he said. “Before we were relying on somebody else, and now we have total control.”
Bill Harcleroad, SUNY Oneonta director of campus activities and leadership, is the school’s student association adviser. He and Hotaling have been working closely on implementing the new bus tracker.
Harcleroad said that the OPT Tracker app was created by Sweet Home Productions but held by Peter Clark Student Rentals.
When there were some technical difficulties with the app during the summer, Harcleroad said Hotaling saw the opportunity to get a better, more enhanced system.
“We are contributing what we used to pay for the previous system towards the new system, and the city is covering the rest,” Harcleroad said.
Student activity fees fund the Student Association as well as all of their clubs and services.
“It’s an incredible relationship for both sides,” Harcleroad said. “We couldn’t run a bus service on our own, and I know that we provide a great deal of ridership to the city, which helps with grants and other things.”
