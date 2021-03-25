Oneonta councilman announces supervisor bid

An Oneonta Town Board member is running for town supervisor.
Randal I. Mowers, a Republican, announced his bid on Thursday to replace retiring Supervisor Robert Wood, a Democrat.
"The town of Oneonta residents have been fortunate enough to have great leadership for a very long time. I am passionate and committed in working hard to continue that same leadership and service," Mowers said in a media release.
"As an Oneonta native (born and raised), I have a lot invested in our community and I am very energetic about the town of Oneonta, it is in my blood,” he continued.
Mowers said he has been involved in town government for the past 10 years. "I have rolled up my sleeves, many times, and provided services that have saved the town taxpayers money,” he said.
He said he will work to keep taxes affordable, maintain the services that community members have come to rely on, and oversee current town projects to completion.
“I really, really love Oneonta," he said. "My goals are to keep our community prosperous, safe, and provide a high quality of life for all residents,"
Mowers said the town has a dedicated staff and Highway Department. "I will do all I can to support our town employees so that they can continue to make our community a better place. Maintain affordable taxes, support our local businesses, and keep our community safe; that is what I stand for,” he said.
