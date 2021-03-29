Oneonta Dem won't seek fourth board term

A member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives has announced he will not seek reelection.
Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, announced in a Sunday media release that he will leave the board at the end of his third term on Dec. 31.
According to the release, Stammel was first elected to the Oneonta Town Board in 2013 and then elected three times to the county board. He has represented District 4 since election in 2015 and has chaired the county’s Health and Education Committee during his most recent two terms, overseeing the Department of Health, Office for the Aging, Addiction Recovery Services and Mental Health, among others.
Stammel said he is “particularly proud” of the work his colleagues and those departments have done to combat the past decade’s opioid crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic, “two immense challenges that required unprecedented engagement from local government.”
Stammel said of his decision to leave the board, “It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of Otsego County and the Town of Oneonta. My decision to decline party nominations for another term was not an easy one but I am convinced it is right at this time.
I have always advocated for term limits, be they internally or externally imposed. Organizations function best when they continuously bring in new people, ideas, and energy.”
He said he wished to follow the example of his predecessor, Rich Murphy, who also stepped aside after three terms. He also cited increasing demands on his job as a SUNY Oneonta administrator and in his Oneonta law office. He urged the board to have evening or weekend meetings to make the meetings more accessible and to make it easier for people to serve.
Stammel endorsed another Democrat as his replacement. “Michelle Catan is someone who I think highly of and have previously reached out to offering political opportunity. Her expertise and experience with small business will serve the County well, particularly as we transition from overcoming the immediate public health threat of COVID to a longer-term project to repair the immense economic damage that has been inflicted,” he said in the release. “I believe in the relay race metaphor for local government. My section of the race will soon end and my colleague is ready to catch the baton. I have no interest in tripping her up or blocking her path.”
Stammel said the success of the county board “depends on bringing in diverse voices and backgrounds that reflect the many perspectives in our community.”
He noted he is the only attorney on the board, and at the time of his election, was its youngest member. He said he was “probably the first ever LGBTQ member, giving me other unique insights.
“We now have another Rep. from the LGBTQ community and there are now three members younger than me,” he said. “The number of women on the Board has increased and will continue to do so. This is all positive and reflects just one aspect of the Board’s modernization.”
“I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Town of Oneonta residents for repeatedly placing their trust in me,” he said.
