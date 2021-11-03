Oneonta elects Drnek mayor

Eighth Ward Councilman Mark Drnek will be Oneonta’s next mayor.
Drnek, a Democrat, led Fifth Ward Councilman Len Carson, a Republican, 1,152-718 in unofficial results reported Tuesday by the Otsego County Board of Elections. There were 194 absentee ballots are not included in the totals.
Drnek will replace Mayor Gary Herzig, who chose not to seek reelection. Herzig endorsed Drnek to succeed him.
Reached Tuesday night, Drnek struck a conciliatory tone.
“I want to acknowledge the campaign Len Carson ran,” he said. “Both of us agreed we would not engage in any negativity. He kept his end of the bargain.
He said Carson is “a valuable member of Common Council and will remain a valuable member of Common Council.
Speaking of his victory, Carson said, “I’m kind of over the moon. I’m very excited to get started.
“The slogan was, ‘We’re All In,’ and that wasn’t just me. It was representative of everyone in the community,” he said. “Everyone will have a part to play in the solutions.”
Drnek said the first thing he will do “after I take a long nap,” is to meet with city employees “and make sure they all know me.”
He said he needs to show the city’s departments he appreciates and respects them, “Just so they know they have an advocate and supporter.”
Carson did not return a call seeking comment late Tuesday.
Drnek, owner of Sweet Home Productions, campaigned on a platform — as stated on his website — of “transforming city government to be more supportive, transparent, and inclusive”; enhancing quality of life through support of the arts, entertainment and outdoor activities; adding 1,000 new, employed residents; lowering taxes by identifying new revenue and adding new taxpayers and businesses; assisting businesses throughout the city with low interest loans, grants and partnerships to expand their employee teams; fostering public/private partnerships in re-imagining downtown; addressing homelessness and addiction; enhancing public safety in our business district by reintroducing walking patrols; encouraging and supporting entrepreneurs; creating an expanded, more equitable, and accessible housing market; pursuing a “green” agenda for construction, transportation, and energy; and “Engaging all members of the community in conversation and collaboration as we make Oneonta a better home for everyone.”
Carson, on his website, stated his mission as: creating opportunities for seniors to live in their own homes longer; creating communal business space “for our growing entrepreneurial spirit, including our farmer’s market”; strengthening the local economy and businesses by working with them and providing tax incentives or abatements to spur local investment; creating public/private partnerships with developers; and strengthening the city’s biking, hiking and baseball tourism.
The candidates showed few policy differences during an Oct. 20 debate sponsored by The League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area.
Both keyed on the Oneonta rail yards and Market Street as areas of economic development opportunity.
Drnek said the rail yards are the heart of Oneonta and will be a great place to bring green energy jobs to the city. He said Ioxus, Hartwick College and Otsego Now are working together to start an innovation center, and said there are also several trails that can be converted to recreational use.
Carson, whose Common Council district includes the rail yards, said the parcel is poised for great development and could bring good-paying jobs to Oneonta.
The candidates were asked during the debate about the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and how a proposed new transit hub could spur development on Market Street. Carson said he was excited to see the transit hub built and sees making Chestnut Street Extension and Water Street more pedestrian-friendly to lure people downtown.
Drnek said he would like to see the Market Street area become the city’s entertainment district and suggested turning the Stella Luna building into a children’s museum.
Market Street’s future was one of the few topics that spurred a difference of opinion, as Carson said he would like to see private entities come up with what they would like to develop along Market Street, while Drnek said he would like the city to provide a vision as to what Market Street should look like in the future.
They both agreed, however, that there needed to be more public/private partnerships forged in the city to spur economic development. The two men also agreed the city should establish partnerships with the town of Oneonta and Otsego County to share services.
Drnek said during the debate he would divest himself from his business to avoid conflicts of interest He said he would split the business, Sweet Home Productions, into two entities and try to sell his digital and publishing company.
