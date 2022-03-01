Oneonta ends citywide mask mandate as COVID cases decline

The Oneonta Common Council Tuesday night, March 1, started with a bit of good news about COVID-19.
“We have decided, along with the blessing of the county Health Department today, to no longer require masks in our public city buildings,” City Health Officer Diane Georgeson announced, to cheers and applause from the council. “You can all take your masks off. To demonstrate that we want to support and normalize those who choose to wear their masks, I’m going to keep mine on.”
The mayor and five council members removed their masks, and looked around at each other with smiles.
Georgeson gave the council a detailed update about COVID. She explained that lifting the city’s mask mandate reflects a changing perspective from the Centers for Disease Control. Previously the CDC put an emphasis on the total number of COVID cases in a community; the new focus will be on the number of serious cases. The goal is to prevent deaths and severe illness that overwhelms hospitals, rather than trying to stop all cases, she said.
In this new system, Otsego County moves overnight from a rating of “high community transmission” to “low community levels.” Georgeson acknowledged that altering the rating system was confusing; she said that “another way to think of it is in terms of community burden”— how much burden is COVID putting on us?
The changes mean that local communities will have more autonomy to decide for themselves what requirements to set, based on CDC guidelines. The key indicators for communities to use will be the number of new COVID hospital admissions and hospital capacity based on the number of available staffed beds.
There is still a state requirement for masks in many types of congregate settings — hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, jails. Federal regulations still will require masks on public transportation such as OPT busses, but for school busses it will be up to individual school districts to decide, she said.
Georgeson expressed concern that the local vaccination rate remains low.
“We’re behind the eight ball in Otsego County. Anything we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated” is valuable, she said. “Yes, we can throw away our masks in most settings, but I want to emphasize that COVID is still a threat, it’s still present in our community.”
SUNY Oneonta plans to keep their mask mandate active until March 26, Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen told the council, to get past St. Patrick’s Day holiday and spring break. The college is trying to balance differing opinions, “because we see both extremes — we see folks who have wanted the mask mandate to go away months ago and we have folks who would like to keep the mask mandate, probably through the end of the semester,” she said. “We’re trying to balance both the science behind transmission as well as the science behind mental health and wellness of our campus community.”
Hartwick College has not announced its plans for a revised masking policy, Georgeson said, but intends to make a decision based on the degree of compliance students have with the college’s requirement for all students get COVID vaccine booster shots.
The council moved on to reports from committees and staff. City Administrator Greg Mattice announced that Oneonta police officer Tara Gregory retired this week after 21 years of service.
“She is the first female officer to retire from OPD and has a very distinguished career with us. She investigated and closed many criminal cases and is known for having a knack for working with victims and empowering them to pursue their offenders,” Mattice said. “She has made more contributions to the department and the City than can be summed up in one brief statement.”
During the previous council meeting, Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, had expressed concern that the city did little to recognize the contributions of long-term city employees. Mattice’s tribute came out of the discussion that followed, and he said he planned to continue to make such presentations at council meeting — once he surveyed city staff to see if they wanted it.
Mayor Mark Drnek has reconfigured the council committees with slightly different emphases. The new Community Wellness Committee has been looking at issues such as poverty and homelessness and how these can be addressed. “We’re still trying to wrap our minds around this big task,” said Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward.
The Economic Development Committee is also getting started, examining how the city can do a better job partnering with private entities such as developers to achieve goals that are in the public’s interest, Carson explained in a conversation following the council meeting.
“A vacant lot or a vacant building doesn’t do anyone any good,” he said. “Is government a hindrance or a helping hand?”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
