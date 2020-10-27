Though Oneonta resident Susan Sklenarik began her voting life as a Republican, she became a Democrat in the 1980s and is hoping for a party win in this year’s presidential election.
“When the Democratic primary was going on, (Joe Biden) was not my first choice,” Sklenarik said, noting that she liked Jay Inslee, Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg. “It was very difficult with so many running, but once (Biden) became the clear runner, there was no doubt in my mind.
“I’m feeling fine about him and his positions, and I think Kamala Harris adds strength to the ticket,” she continued. “She is more liberal than him and the talking point of the Republicans is that she’s going to be running things, but no, I just don’t have that concern. You look at his records over the years and he’s much more moderate.”
Sklenarik said health care and climate change top her list of voter concerns.
“I think (health care) just needs to be available and affordable, at the same time, to everybody,” she said. “We benefit from a healthy society and, when we have so much obesity and diabetes and other issues, it’s costing us. It’s not enough to say to people, ‘You should just be eating healthier.’ How can you, when we subsidize the grain industry, but don’t subsidize fruits and vegetables?
“And I think (climate change) has to be addressed,” Sklenarik continued. “It’s troublesome to me to see all the regulations that Trump and his administration have done away with; not just Obama’s, they go way back. The evidence is there, so why are we not allowing our scientists and our medical community to give us the correct info, and that goes for the pandemic, too. Trump is coming out and saying it’s not a big deal when (more than) 200,000 people have died.”
Sklenarik said her health care worries are linked to the ongoing pandemic.
“It appears that there are long-term effects for some of the survivors,” she said, “and if the ACA is overturned, those survivors may have pre-existing conditions and they will be out of luck for covered care.”
Though backing Biden, Sklenarik said, the political climate has her wary.
“I’m fearful no matter which candidate wins,” she said. “We certainly got fooled last time and were led to believe there was no way that Hillary was going to lose but, because of the way the Electoral College works, we just don’t know. It depends on voter turnout. I think we have to be prepared for it to go the way it did in 2016.
“We’re so divided at this point,” Sklenarik continued, “that, if Biden wins, and I hope heartily that he does, I don’t know if Trump and his supporters will accept it.”
Healing cultural wounds, Sklenarik said, will take careful listening on a person-to-person scale.
“I was on a Zoom call with (Rep. Antonio) Delgado and (Democratic New York state Senate hopeful for District 51) Jim Barber … and, to paraphrase, you can’t start from the top down,” she said. “You really have to start from the bottom. When you’re talking with somebody and you don’t agree on an issue, you have to really listen to that person. You have to hear what that person is saying and, if you don’t understand, you have to ask them to explain and while you’re doing that, don’t be thinking of what your response is going to be. You can say, ‘I respect your position and as a result I still respect you,’ but I feel that we’re not doing that and I’m so concerned. It’s become a kind of tribalism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.